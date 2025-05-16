Hamas Terrorists Slaughter Israeli Mother on Her Way to Give Birth

A young mother in Israel was heading to the hospital with her husband to deliver their fourth baby when a Hamas terrorist opened fire.

The state of Israel had truly heartbreaking news on Wednesday, announcing on X, “Tzeela Gez was on her way to give birth to her fourth child last night when a terrorist opened fire near the community of Pduel, critically injuring her. This morning, she tragically succumbed to her injuries. We pray for her baby, delivered via emergency C-section and now fighting for life. There are no words. May her memory be a blessing.” Amen.

The lives of her husband and three children will never be the same. We pray her fourth child survives. This is why no peace deal can be made with Hamas, why you cannot bargain with terrorists. People who open fire on vehicles without caring how many women or children they kill are not rational. In fact, as we saw from the huge crowds in Gaza that turned out to cheer the coffins of the Bibas babies, they are usually delighted when they kill women and children.

Arutz Sheva reported:

On the road between Pduel and Bruchin, terrorists opened fire at several vehicles. Two cars managed to escape, but the couple's car was hit. This morning, Beilinson Hospital announced that despite hours of fighting for her life, the doctors had to pronounce Tze'ela dead. The newborn infant's condition is classified as severe and stable. Hananel was lightly wounded and has been discharged from the hospital.

The outlet also shared quotes from the obituary tribute that Gez’s husband Hananel wrote for her. “Hello friends, today is a sad day. Last night, my wife was murdered. We were on our way to the hospital to joyfully have our fourth child,” he wrote.

Hananel, now the only living parent of his children, added, “Of course I'm broken, it's natural, but I also thank G-d that I stayed alive and I will stay strong to continue being a light to the world. We will never let them break us.” With strong faith in God, he ended, “I am very, very sad, but I continue fighting for the good of our people. I love you all. We will survive, we will succeed, and we will prosper. G-d is one.”

The AP identified the attacker as a "Palestinian." The mother’s hometown is in the area that Palestinians deceptively call the “West Bank,” which is really Judea and Samaria, as you’ll find in the Bible. The so-called Palestinians have long falsely claimed this territory for themselves, and Israel allows them to control parts of it, including Bethlehem and Jericho. Unfortunately, this creates a situation ripe for terrorism against Israelis.

May God save Tzeela's baby and bring comfort to her family and swift justice to the terrorists who killed her, and may she find eternal rest.

