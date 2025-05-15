Mother of Two Murdered by Illegal Alien Gang

Another American woman has been added to the ever-lengthening list of illegal alien criminals’ victims, leaving her two children without a mother.

Larisha Sharell Thompson was murdered by six illegal aliens, ages 13 to 21 years, who had just tried to commit a robbery too. It is unclear why they killed her except that they were obviously completely lawless young thugs. Don’t expect Democrats to be as empathetic to Larisha as they were and are to criminals like George Floyd, Jordan Neely, and Karmelo Anthony — when black Americans are murdered by illegal aliens, Democrats look another way.

The 40-year-old mother of two was driving on the evening of May 12, Breitbart reported, when a car containing the six illegal alien punks pulled up and they shot her to death. Larisha was found in her car later by police after her family initiated a search for her.

Breitbart added:

Illegal aliens Asael Torres-Chirinos, Jarby Ramos-Ardon, Jeyson Salgado-Pineda, as well as three juvenile illegal aliens, ages 13, 14, and 15, have been arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the murder of Larisha Sharell Thompson on May 12… Officials with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that all six are illegal aliens and revealed that Torres-Chino was previously arrested in 2023 for domestic violence but never deported.

So he was still in South Carolina to murder an American citizen.

Breitbart quoted Larisha’s obituary, noting she had worked for Home Depot and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Larisha was known for her hard work, beautiful spirit, and passion for helping others. She lived life to the fullest — enjoying bowling, traveling with friends, laughter, and making unforgettable memories with her daughters, whom she adored. Larisha’s love, kindness, and strong work ethic ensured that her daughters always had what they needed and wanted.

Her daughters are Sh’Mareona Bufford and London Benson.

Larisha Sharell Thompson's life was tragically taken by six criminal illegal aliens in Lancaster, South Carolina.



Local authorities announced the arrests of the six illegal aliens from Honduras including Asael Torres-Chirinos, Jarby Ramos-Ardon, Jeyson Salgado-Pineda, and three… pic.twitter.com/yfPHRgL4kF — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 15, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has put detainers on the six accused murderers, though the illegals are still in the custody of local police.

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said of the murdered mother in a statement, “Larisha Sharell Thompson’s life was tragically taken by criminal illegal aliens. She was a mother who was driving to a friend’s house when her life was brutally taken by these criminal aliens who should have never been in our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem will always fight for the victims of illegal alien crime and their families. The safety of American citizens comes first.”

The Trump administration’s deportation efforts are essential in ending the scourge of illegal alien violence.

