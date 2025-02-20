BEYOND BARBARISM: Hamas Parades the Bodies of Dead Israeli Babies While Palestinians Celebrate

Rick Moran | 10:07 AM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Gustavo Garello

When you live to be 71 years old, you've seen the worst that humans can do to each other: cannibalism, beheadings, unspeakable torture, and rape as a weapon of war.

Eventually, I concluded that nothing could surprise me. Today, Hamas surprised me.

In a dusty plain outside the ruined city of Khan Younis, Hamas put on a show. The stars of this show were the caskets containing the dead bodies of four Israelis, including 32-year-old Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir. 

Kfir was nine months old.

In another example of Hamas's courage and fortitude, the body of 84-year-old Oded Lifshitz was also part of the Hamas extravaganza. I wonder how many brave Hamas fighters it took to subdue and kill him.

The coffins carrying the dead Israelis were placed on the stage, each with a picture and the text “date of arrest: 7 October 2023.” 

"Date of arrest"? Goebbels is smiling in his grave.

Hundreds of Palestinian civilians were on hand to cheer the spectacle as spritely martial music played in the background. 

Culture and Sports Minister Micky Zohar told The New York Sun, “Israel won’t be quiet” about the degrading treatment of the bodies at Gaza. 

The Red Cross never visited any of the hostage families or the hostages themselves for the entire time they were held. But they were on hand to participate in the Hamas spectacle.

As the four bodies were released into Israeli custody, Israel's President Isaac Herzog put into words what most of Israel and their friends were feeling.

“Agony. Pain. There are no words. Our hearts, the hearts of an entire nation lie in tatters. On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness,” Herzog said.

“Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely. May their memory be a blessing,” Mr. Herzog added. 

The father and husband of the dead hostages, Yarden Bibas, was also captured on October 7. He left his family and went into the street, hoping to draw the terrorists away from his loved ones. The following month, while they held him in captivity, Hamas told Bibas his family had been killed in an Israeli strike and used his reaction in a propaganda video. It's extremely difficult to watch:

Bibas was held until last week, when he was released.

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli told the New York Sun that one of the “greatest challenges of the West is recognizing the existence of absolute evil.”

“Against absolute evil, there can be no compromises. A society that does not expel Hamas supporters from within will ultimately place its elderly, its women, and its children in mortal danger. My friends in the Western world — yes, we are at war,” Mr. Chikli added. 

There will probably be a demonstration at Columbia or some other "institution of higher learning" today. The images of the Bibas children with their shockingly loud red hair and perpetual smiles will not be part of these demonstrations. People with the morals of a hyena and the brains of an amoeba aren't concerned with such things. For Hamas and their supporters, there is no room for humanity. There is only "the cause." 

Is it possible now that at least some of those crying for Gaza and Hamas will recognize "absolute evil" walking the earth and denounce the bloody inhumanity of what Hamas has done? 

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

