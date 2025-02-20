BEYOND BARBARISM: Hamas Parades the Bodies of Dead Israeli Babies While Palestinians Celebrate

When you live to be 71 years old, you've seen the worst that humans can do to each other: cannibalism, beheadings, unspeakable torture, and rape as a weapon of war.

Eventually, I concluded that nothing could surprise me. Today, Hamas surprised me.

In a dusty plain outside the ruined city of Khan Younis, Hamas put on a show. The stars of this show were the caskets containing the dead bodies of four Israelis, including 32-year-old Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir.

Kfir was nine months old.

This adorable baby is Kfir Bibas.



He was only 9 months old when he was kidnapped during the Oct. 7th Massacre.



Israel just confirmed he is one of the 4 dead hostages to be returned tomorrow.



There is no “justice” until Hamas is erased from the planet 💯🎗️ pic.twitter.com/JeZjENFNnD — Xaviaer DuRousseau (@XAVIAERD) February 19, 2025

In another example of Hamas's courage and fortitude, the body of 84-year-old Oded Lifshitz was also part of the Hamas extravaganza. I wonder how many brave Hamas fighters it took to subdue and kill him.

The coffins carrying the dead Israelis were placed on the stage, each with a picture and the text “date of arrest: 7 October 2023.”

OH MY GOD.



Shiri Bibas' coffin says "Date of arrest, October 7th, 2023" on it.



"DATE OF ARREST" pic.twitter.com/Vb221TP1DD — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) February 20, 2025

"Date of arrest"? Goebbels is smiling in his grave.

Hundreds of Palestinian civilians were on hand to cheer the spectacle as spritely martial music played in the background.

Thousands of Gazans line the streets to CHEER and CELEBRATE as the bodies of 4 murdered Israelis are paraded through the streets.



Among the dead Israelis on parade were the Bibas family; mother Shiri and her two sons Kfir and Ariel.



pic.twitter.com/5gtgxFXgCV — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 20, 2025

Culture and Sports Minister Micky Zohar told The New York Sun, “Israel won’t be quiet” about the degrading treatment of the bodies at Gaza.

The Red Cross never visited any of the hostage families or the hostages themselves for the entire time they were held. But they were on hand to participate in the Hamas spectacle.

The Bibas family were held hostage in Gaza for 503 days.



The only time the Red Cross visited them was to put their coffins in the back of a car.



pic.twitter.com/U0RELS1pG5 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 20, 2025

As the four bodies were released into Israeli custody, Israel's President Isaac Herzog put into words what most of Israel and their friends were feeling.

“Agony. Pain. There are no words. Our hearts, the hearts of an entire nation lie in tatters. On behalf of the State of Israel, I bow my head and ask for forgiveness,” Herzog said.

“Forgiveness for not protecting you on that terrible day. Forgiveness for not bringing you home safely. May their memory be a blessing,” Mr. Herzog added.

The father and husband of the dead hostages, Yarden Bibas, was also captured on October 7. He left his family and went into the street, hoping to draw the terrorists away from his loved ones. The following month, while they held him in captivity, Hamas told Bibas his family had been killed in an Israeli strike and used his reaction in a propaganda video. It's extremely difficult to watch:

Psychological Torture



Yarden Bibas was told by Hamas Islamic Jihadis that his family was killed by Bibi Netanyahu (Israeli Prime Minister)



He begs Israel to bring the bodies of his children back from Gaza to be buried



The video is disturbing to watch but must be archived pic.twitter.com/9wm8LGSRuR — Jewish Zionist (i will followback) (@SpoiltheG5) May 26, 2024

Bibas was held until last week, when he was released.

Pray for Yarden Bibas.



I don't believe any human on this Earth suffers more pain than him today. pic.twitter.com/PkkvILfYcc — 𝗡𝗶𝗼𝗵 𝗕𝗲𝗿𝗴 ♛ ✡︎ (@NiohBerg) February 20, 2025

A Gazan woman that kept hostages:



"We took their prisoners out of our house, whom we guarded throughout the war."



Do you understand now?



Watch footage of the Bibas family in the thread below. Gazan civilians took them and beat Yarden bloody not Hamas

pic.twitter.com/Y9krutL25v — Kosher🎗🧡 (@koshercockney) February 20, 2025

Israel’s Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli told the New York Sun that one of the “greatest challenges of the West is recognizing the existence of absolute evil.”

“Against absolute evil, there can be no compromises. A society that does not expel Hamas supporters from within will ultimately place its elderly, its women, and its children in mortal danger. My friends in the Western world — yes, we are at war,” Mr. Chikli added.

There will probably be a demonstration at Columbia or some other "institution of higher learning" today. The images of the Bibas children with their shockingly loud red hair and perpetual smiles will not be part of these demonstrations. People with the morals of a hyena and the brains of an amoeba aren't concerned with such things. For Hamas and their supporters, there is no room for humanity. There is only "the cause."

Is it possible now that at least some of those crying for Gaza and Hamas will recognize "absolute evil" walking the earth and denounce the bloody inhumanity of what Hamas has done?