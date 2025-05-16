Crazy Mom Bought Aspiring Terrorist Son Ammo in Exchange for Babysitting

Of all the stupid bargains in history, this one definitely ranks high. A Texas mother was reportedly buying her son ammo and tactical gear as he planned a school shooting in exchange for babysitting his younger siblings.

There are so many levels of insanity here: the son, who aspired to be like famous mass shooters and Nazis, the mother who bought her son the tools to help him kill other people, and the fact she not only did not see an issue with her son’s violent interests, but was happy to entrust her younger children to him.

The grandmother eventually figured out something was wrong, though she did still drop him off at school wearing a mask, camouflage gear, and tactical pants. Grandma contacted police to report that she had found Psychopath Jr. (the grandson) “hitting a live bullet with a hammer” and claiming that Psychopath Sr. (the mom) had given the bullet to him. Grandma also accused Mom of taking Jr. to a military surplus store for purchases, “including a black vest capable of concealing ballistic plates, a tactical helmet, and army clothing.”

The Post Millennial explained further:

The grandmother said the boy told her he was “going to be famous” before Pardo drove him to school. After this comment, she searched his bedroom and discovered loaded ammunition magazines and what was described as an “improvised explosive device.” The device was marked “For Brenton Tarrant,” a reference to the Christchurch shooter, and included neo-Nazi symbols such as “SS” and the “14 words” slogan. A handwritten note referencing other mass shootings was also found.

The boy was detained after his arrival on campus and is being charged with terrorism. The mother was arrested too, however, because of her apparent complicity in the projected crime.

33-year-old Ashley Pardo was arrested on Monday after it was revealed that her son’s behavior demonstrated plans for “mass targeted violence” at Rhodes Middle School in San Antonio. According to an arrest affidavit reported by ABC News, Pardo's son had shown troubling behavior, including creating a map of the school labeled “suicide route” and drawing images of a rifle alongside the school’s name.

The affidavit stated that Pardo was buying the gear and ammo for her son in exchange for him babysitting the younger children. What a family.

The boy had a history of dangerous behavior, too:

The boy had previously drawn attention from school officials after he was found researching mass shootings, including the 2019 Christchurch mosque attack in New Zealand. The affidavit stated he expressed a “fascination with past mass shooters” and was suspended after searching the mosque shooting on a school-issued computer. Later that same day, he “attempted suicide with a straight razor causing significant injuries and requiring over 100 stitches.”

Rhodes Middle School Principal Felismina Martinez declared, “Please know we take all potential threats seriously and act immediately to protect everyone in our care.”

Pardo was already released on bond on Tuesday, which seems seriously unsafe for a number of people, and a court hearing was scheduled for July. The ultimate conclusion is that, no matter what happens, Pardo’s younger children appear to be stuck with their brother.

