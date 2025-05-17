The Enemy Within: Muslim Migrants Who Keep Their Evil Ideology

Many Muslim illegal migrants who move to Western nations are happy to take welfare and benefit from our greater material prosperity yet retain their barbaric Islamic ideology. This is the enemy within.

Not all, of course, but too many Muslim immigrants to Western countries (especially the males) aim to turn those countries into Islamic sharia hellholes too. They import their misogyny, violence, hatred, and sexual perversion from their Muslim nations straight to their new homes. Take two recent stories, one from America and one from the UK.

Islamic sacred texts and biographies of Muhammad testify to the fact that he sexually consummated his marriage with little Aisha when she was only nine years old. Thus, child brides are not uncommon in a number of Muslim countries. And if one Islamic scholar has his way, that will be true in the U.S. too.

From MEMRI:

In a recent question and answers session following a Christian-Muslim debate held at North Carolina State University, North Carolina Islamic scholar Abdullah Khadra defended the Prophet Muhammad’s marriage to Aisha when she was still a child. In Islam it is understood that “you can marry a child, but you can never have a [physical] relationship with her until she is psychologically and physically able,” he said, adding that in some countries, girls reach maturity at a young age, and that “in our community [in the U.S.’]… we have girls in grade 5 who reach maturity, reach puberty.” He further justified the practice by saying that historically, the age of marriage in the U.S. was once 9 years of age… “If a father is loving and wants to give his [underage] daughter in marriage to someone who is righteous – well, if the Prophet was here, everyone would love to do that, and give his daughter to the Prophet… It can be 9 years old, 8 years old.“

Bukhari 7.62.88 says, “The Prophet wrote the (marriage contract) with Aisha while she was six years old and consummated his marriage with her while she was nine years old and she remained with him for nine years.” Muhammad was reportedly 54 at the time.

Hence, some Muslim scholars and Sharia experts say there is no minimum age for a girl to be married. And of course rape and concubinage are also allowed in Islam. There’s no mystery as to why many European cities with large Muslim migrant populations suddenly see an increase in sexual crimes.

Speaking of Europe and mass illegal migration, read this report from the BBC via JihadWatch:

Mashal Ilyas, 24, was found unconscious at the bottom of the stairs of the family home on 9 October 2024, Manchester Crown Court heard. Nadeem Mohammed Begum, 53, from Atherton, Wigan, told police and paramedics he had been asleep and had not seen or heard anything before he found his daughter-in-law collapsed. However, Begum was found guilty of her murder at Manchester Crown Court earlier after forensic testing, CCTV and phone evidence linked him to the scene.

What the BBC doesn’t want to admit is that they are Muslims, and the young woman was from a “liberal” Pakistani family and wasn’t willing to do obeisance to all her male in-laws the way Begum demanded. In other words, the high likelihood is that this was an honor killing, which is an accepted part of the Islamic religion, based on their sacred texts. Ilyas escaped Pakistan but not Islam.

Islam is inherently a religion wholly incompatible with ideals of freedom, equality, and rational justice. The West needs to wake up to that reality before it’s too late.

