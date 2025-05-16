Here's How Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill' Will Help Americans

President Trump is working overtime to get his "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" passed. Today, the White House sent out a list of all the good things that will happen once it's signed into law.

Advertisement

First, it's being billed as the "largest tax cut in American history."

It delivers PERMANENT tax cuts and bigger paychecks. This means an extra $5,000 in Americans’ pockets with a DOUBLE-DIGIT percent DECREASE to their tax bills. Americans earning between $30,000 and $80,000 will pay around 15% less in taxes.

This means an extra $5,000 in Americans’ pockets with a DOUBLE-DIGIT percent DECREASE to their tax bills. Americans earning between $30,000 and $80,000 will pay around 15% less in taxes. It includes NO TAX ON TIPS and NO TAX ON OVERTIME. This makes good on two of President Trump’s cornerstone campaign promises and benefits hardworking Americans where they need it the most — their paychecks.

This makes good on two of President Trump’s cornerstone campaign promises and benefits hardworking Americans where they need it the most — their paychecks. It provides historic tax relief to Social Security recipients. It slashes taxes on seniors’ Social Security benefits.

It will also help shore up Medicaid by removing illegal aliens from the rolls. According to the press release, "This bill eliminates waste, fraud, and abuse by ending benefits for at least 1.4 million illegal immigrants who are gaming the system."

Next, it makes Trump's border security plan permanent.

It funds President Trump’s border wall. As a result, 701 miles of primary wall, 900 miles of river barriers, 629 miles of secondary barriers, and 141 miles of vehicle and pedestrian barriers will be constructed — along with cutting-edge technology that will secure our homeland for generations to come.

As a result, 701 miles of primary wall, 900 miles of river barriers, 629 miles of secondary barriers, and 141 miles of vehicle and pedestrian barriers will be constructed — along with cutting-edge technology that will secure our homeland for generations to come. It boosts Border Patrol and ICE agents on the frontlines. It will empower border officials with adequate resources to finally carry out their core mission by funding at least one million annual removals and hiring 10,000 new ICE personnel, 5,000 new customs officers, and 3,000 new Border Patrol agents.

Advertisement

In addition, it will help to modernize our air-traffic control systems, something that's on the minds of millions of travelers this summer. According to the White House, "It fulfills President Trump’s plan to completely overhaul the systems that keep Americans flying safely and efficiently. This will allow President Trump to update our air traffic control systems and act where the Biden Administration failed (despite repeated warnings)."

Finally, "The One, Big, Beautiful Bill restores sanity to government" by ending taxpayer funding for minors' sex-change operations.

Trump took to Truth Social today to send a message to Congress: "Republicans MUST UNITE behind "THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!" he wrote. Not only does it cut Taxes for ALL Americans, but it will kick millions of illegal Aliens off Medicaid to PROTECT it for those who are the ones in real need. The Country will suffer greatly without this Legislation, with their Taxes going up 65%. It will be blamed on the Democrats, but that doesn't help our Voters. We don't need 'GRANDSTANDERS' in the Republican Party. STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE! It is time to fix the MESS that Biden and the Democrats gave us. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent responded with a few more benefits for Americans:

Advertisement

"With full GOP support, we're pushing @POTUS 'ONE BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL' across the finish line to deliver tax cuts, increase wages, and bring back U.S. manufacturing," he wrote on X. "With this bill, families could see between $4K to $5K more in take-home pay. Workers could get a boost in real wages by $2.1K to $3.3K per worker. The proposal will restore 100% expensing for equipment and expand that incentive to new factory construction to accelerate reindustrialization. The deduction for auto loans on U.S.-made cars will spur more production, jobs, and tax relief."

Now we'll have to wait and see if Trump can get some reluctant Republicans in line to pass the bill.

Help PJ Media continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration's accomplishments as we continue to usher in the Golden Era of America. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.