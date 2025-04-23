The Morning Briefing: Trans Hill Is the One Dems Want to Die On, So Let's Help Them

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Thoruünybal became a minor life coaching celebrity with the success of his weekend avocado-ripening intensives.

Advertisement

Democrats in the 21st century have picked some issues to go all-in on that have driven wedges between the party elites and the more regular American types in flyover country. Chief among these issues is their obsession with mainstreaming all things transgender, which exists at the fringe of a fringe.

When the Joe Biden reign of error begin in 2021, the Democrats decided that, not only should they be vocal champions of transgender people, but that they should also teach 8-year-old kids about transitioning. Everything has to be the worst or creepiest with leftists. Here is a disturbing example from something that Sarah wrote yesterday:

Imagine this: You're the mother of a seven-year-old little girl. You're at your local YMCA for her swimming lessons, and afterwards, the two of you go into the women's locker room so she can change out of her bathing suit into dry clothes before heading home. You're leaving your stall, and you hear a man's voice. Before you know what's happening, you see that man sitting in the locker room with his genitals exposed. You question what he's doing in there, and he responds, "Honey, I’m a woman" as you and your daughter run out of the locker room. This isn't some sick scenario I came up with; it's what actually happened, according to one mom whose daughter takes swim lessons at the North Kansas City YMCA in Clay County, Missouri. "This is not a case of transitional status," the mother said. “This is an issue of somebody showing their body parts to my child in a room where she should be safe from such things."

Advertisement

What used to be a crime is now something that leftists have twisted into a civil rights issue. If you are at all outraged by a hirsute pervert exposing his genitalia in front of a little girl in the name of trans rights, you're called a bigot. In the diseased minds of modern day Democrats, the child predator in the above scenario is viewed as a brave pioneer fighting for rights.

Gee, I wonder why so many traditional Dem voters looked elsewhere last November?

Contrary to what Democrats would have people believe, Republicans and conservatives aren't organizing adult transgender witch hunts, we merely prefer that they keep discussions about sexuality and genitals away from young children. A time traveler from, say, way back in 2005 might wonder why this is even a concern. Surely rational people from all over the political spectrum could agree that discussions about genital-swapping have no place in kindergartens, our time-traveling friend would say.

But here we are. This is from Paula:

Enter Mahmoud v. Taylor, which is currently before the Supreme Court. At issue, according to Amy Howe at ScotusBlog, is "Whether public schools burden parents’ religious exercise when they compel elementary school children to participate in instruction on gender and sexuality against their parents’ religious convictions and without notice or opportunity to opt out." Moreover, it will rule on who knows best: parents or school bureaucrats. The case involves a school district in Montgomery County, Md., which thought it would be a good idea to force LGBTQ+ materials on children as young as age three—including vulnerable kids with special needs.

Advertisement

If a child manages to survive their abortion gauntlet, Democrats then want to claim the kid as a prize to be wrested from his or her parents. As I wrote in my classic, "Don't Let the Hippies Shower," the Dems would force you to enroll your children in public schools while he or she was still in the womb if they could.

Republicans need to work tirelessly to get Democratic officials on the record about trans rights. If this is the hill they want to die on, let's do all we can to help them charge up the thing for a final, pathetic stand.

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected]

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

So many things were said without a single word pic.twitter.com/1eRdDyiL7D — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) April 23, 2025

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Hunter Biden: Burisma's Five Million Dollar Man

Former NFL Star Announces He's Running for Congress

House Judiciary Committee Is Losing Patience With Fani Willis

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. India and Pakistan Are THIS Close to War... Again

Texas Lawmakers Threaten to Shut Down the State Lottery Over Possible Gaming of the System

After 44 Years, Democrat Senator FINALLY Calling It Quits

New Evidence Against Kilmar Abrego Garcia Drops... And It’s Bad

Um...Jasmine Crockett Says Musk Is an 'Idiot', Challenges Trump to an IQ Test

Advertisement

Yet Another Example of What Democrats Assured Us Wasn’t Happening Really Was the Whole Time

The Poignant Sorrow of Israel’s Holocaust Memorial Day

EPA Demands That Mexico Stop Dumping Billions of Gallons of Sewage Into California Waters

Great Quotes From the Bard of Stratford-Upon-Avon

Hey, RFK Jr.: Please Take on Big Formula and Normalize Real Food for Kids With G-Tubes

Martyr Time: Florida Teacher Loses Her Job Over Using a Student's 'Preferred' Gender Name

The Most Important Parental Rights Case in Years Is Before SCOTUS Right Now

For Some Parents and Their Daughters, It's Not Fun to Stay at One YMCA. It's Disgusting.

Trump Slams Zelensky Again

Stossel. Living Hell?

Townhall Mothership

Yet Another Outlet Goes for Hit Piece Against Pete Hegseth, and This One Is Particularly Silly

Cool. Harvard Will Lose at SCOTUS, Dershowitz Says

Justice Department Appeals Judge's Order to Transfer Student Accused of Aiding Hamas

This State Just Made a Move That Has Victims’ Families Furious, and Tom Homan Isn't Having It

Montana Governor Wooing Colorado Gun Makers

Cam&Co. A Four-Year Wait for a Concealed Carry Permit?

Don't Live in California But Want to Carry There? Here's How You Can Do It.

Yale Students For Segregation Chapter Is Alive and Well

A Scandal in San Francisco

Of Course: California to Spring Drunk-Driving Illegal Immigrant Killer Early

'We Cannot Rest': Bernie Moreno Goes Next Level on MS-13 Caucus With Latest Move

He's a slow one. Tim Walz Posts Another Nasty Attack on Elon, But Gets Tripped Up by His Own Words

Advertisement

Climate Activists Find Out It's Not a Smart Idea to Target Trump Tower, Tesla

Oh. Pathetic Gov. Pritzker Threatens El Salvador for Failing to Return Alleged MS-13 Gang Member to America

Cue Sad Piano Music: Woman Turns Down Dream Internship at NASA Because of Trump

White House Posts Illustrated Step-by-Step Guide on How to Get Deported

VIP

An Alternative Idea to the $5,000 'Baby Bonus'

New York Man Says He ‘Has a Right as a Muslim to Punish Jews,’ Slashes Barber with Scissors

Why a Ukraine Peace Deal is Proving to Be So Elusive

Anti-Christian Bias in the West and the Battle of Clontarf

Are Democrats Officially Toast Now?

Around the Interwebz

‘Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper Is Obsessed With Reality TV. Now She’s Making It

Netflix drops Wednesday S2 teaser, first-look images

A Shattered Flower Pot With a Secret Nets $60,000 at Auction

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

POTUS Press Today

In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CNN

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Financial Times

Radio: CBS

Secondary TV Corr & Crew: Gray TV

Secondary Print: Reuters

New Media: Townhall





EDT

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



12:00 PM THE PRESIDENT greets the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway

Stakeout Location

Open Press



12:05 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Lunch with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway

Cabinet Room

Closed Press



1:05 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway

Oval Office

White House Press Pool



4:30 PM THE PRESIDENT signs Executive Orders

Oval Office

Closed Press



6:35 PM THE PRESIDENT departs The White House en route Leesburg Executive Airport Landing Zone

South Lawn

Open Press



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Leesburg Executive Airport Landing Zone

Leesburg Executive Airport Landing Zone

In-Town Travel Pool



7:10 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Leesburg Executive Airport Landing Zone en route Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C.

Leesburg Executive Airport Landing Zone

In-Town Travel Pool



7:25 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C.

Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C.

In-Town Travel Pool



7:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a MAGA Inc. Dinner

Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C.

Closed Press



9:05 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C. en route Leesburg Executive Airport Landing Zone

Trump National Golf Club Washington, D.C.

In-Town Travel Pool



9:20 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives Leesburg Executive Airport Landing Zone

Leesburg Executive Airport Landing Zone

In-Town Travel Pool



9:30 PM THE PRESIDENT departs Leesburg Executive Airport Landing Zone en route The White House

Leesburg Executive Airport Landing Zone

In-Town Travel Pool



9:55 PM THE PRESIDENT arrives The White House

South Lawn

Open Press

Advertisement

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 60% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.