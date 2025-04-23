Former NFL Star Announces He's Running for Congress

For well over a decade, Jay Feely was a familiar face in the NFL, playing for numerous teams, including my Atlanta Falcons. The 48-year-old Florida native spent the bulk of his latter years as a kicker with the Arizona Cardinals. Today's football fans probably know him more for his broadcasting skills than his ability to kick a field goal, but the Florida native who still lives in Arizona is seeking to add a new title to his resume: congressman.

Advertisement

Feely told ESPN on Tuesday "that he will run for the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona's 5th Congressional District during the 2026 midterm election. He formally filed a statement of interest with the Arizona secretary of state earlier Tuesday, which is required before a candidate can begin collecting signatures to get on the ballot."

He also made public announcements in person in Arizona and on X.

I’m excited to announce my candidacy for U.S. Congress in Arizona’s 5th Congressional District.



I look forward to earning your vote 🇺🇸https://t.co/ghYLMzcHXF#TeamFeely pic.twitter.com/XayfhtGPkb — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 22, 2025

Having my wife, my kids and grandkids with me at our campaign launch event meant the world to me. pic.twitter.com/QcVL4G68qX — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) April 23, 2025

Feely, who is conservative, has never shied away from politics in the past. He appeared on "Hannity" to talk about his disagreements with Barack Obama's policies when Obama was president. He's also endorsed Donald Trump for president. As a matter of fact, Trump played a big role in his decision to step off the sidelines and get involved.

He told Fox News Digital, "The lawfare that Democrats did against President Trump and you watched him get shot. That was a big moment for me. I remember starting to really think about running for office the day that he got shot."

He also said in another interview that Trump has invited him to Mar-a-Lago in the past and tried to get him to run for office, but the timing just wasn't right. However, "When you see somebody who's willing to literally, potentially give their life for our country, and you start asking yourself, ‘What am I doing and can I do more,’ and that's I think where you know my heart started to like lean towards running for office."

Advertisement

.@jayfeely announces run for Congress, says Trump's assassination attempt impacted his decision.



"When you see somebody who's willing to literally, potentially give their life for our country, and you start asking yourself, ‘What am I doing and can I do more,’ and that's I think… pic.twitter.com/6P73YfIpsg — Cactus Politics (@cactus_politics) April 23, 2025

After a lot of praying, thinking, and talking to his wife, Feely said he's really looking forward to this next chapter in his life. "I think that I feel God's calling pressing me into service, and that's really what I believe it is, is the civil service. I don't believe we have enough politicians that get into political office not for self-serving measures and that get into political office and don't want it to be a career, and that's what I believe," he told ESPN.

So what's the biggest issue Arizona faces, according to the former kicker? The border. In his Fox interview, he said, "The Democrats told us that they needed a bill passed in Congress or they couldn't fix the border. And President Biden sat by and let tens of millions of illegals come into our country and he could have taken the measures that President Trump did in three months." He also said that to stay the course, Republicans must remain united.

Feely also told Fox that his experience on the executive committee at the NFL Player’s Association helped him hone the leadership and negotiation skills he hopes to take to Washington, D.C. Last month, he and his wife, Rebecca, visited congressional Republicans in D.C. to show her what life like may be like if he's elected.

Advertisement

Republican Andy Biggs currently represents Arizona's 5th Congressional District, but he's running for governor of the state in 2026. Feely will face several opponents in the Republican primary, including former House Speaker Pro Tempore Travis Grantham and Army veteran Alex Stovall.

Feely is correct. Republicans must remain united for 2026, 2028, and beyond. One way we can do that is to ensure conservative voices like the ones here at PJ Media are heard and grow louder than the legacy media.

We hope you'll join our fight! Right now, you can become a PJ Media VIP member for only $1.63 a month or less than $20 a year and gain a few perks for yourself too. Just click this link to sign up and use the code word FIGHT to ensure you get the best possible deal. We can't wait for you to join us.