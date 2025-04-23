New Evidence Against Kilmar Abrego Garcia Drops... And It’s Bad

Well, the evidence against Kilmar Abrego Garcia just keeps piling up. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the now-deported MS-13 thug was driving a car registered to a convicted human smuggler during a traffic stop in Tennessee back in 2022—and he wasn’t alone. He had a group of men with him, raising even more questions about what exactly he was up to. This is the kind of criminal the Left is fighting to protect while pretending Trump is the threat.

Just the News has the story.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the deported El Salvadoran at the center of the Trump administration’s immigration battle with the courts, was stopped by police in an SUV owned by a man who was himself deported after pleading guilty to smuggling illegal aliens in 2020, according to court and Homeland Security Department intelligence documents reviewed by Just the News. These new details follow Just the News reporting last week that Abrego Garcia was flagged in 2022 by the Biden administration as a "suspect alien" who was possibly involved in “human smuggling/trafficking” after a traffic stop in Tennessee raised the suspicions of a state trooper, according to internal Homeland Security documents.

But wait—this mess gets even worse. During that 2022 traffic stop, Kilmar Abrego Garcia wasn’t just out for a joyride. He was transporting eight other individuals on a shady cross-country trip from Texas to Maryland. His excuse? They were supposedly headed to do “construction work.” No tools, no luggage—just bodies in a car. Sounds legit, right?

And get this: the car Garcia was driving belonged to none other than Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes, a convicted human smuggler busted for bringing illegals into the U.S. from Mexico, El Salvador, and Honduras. What are the odds? Just a harmless road trip in a smuggler’s vehicle packed with men and no bags. Nothing to see here, folks.

Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes, who Abrego Garcia claimed he was working for, had been previously convicted of smuggling illegal aliens into the United States. In 2020, Hernandez Reyes, himself an illegal alien, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison for smuggling fellow illegal aliens in the United States after he was stopped by law enforcement in Mississippi in a car with passengers from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras. Homeland Security records indicate Hernandez Reyes’ “deport order” was reinstated in March 2021, as his 18-month sentence was nearing its end.

A Homeland Security official confirmed to Just the News that Jose Ramon Hernandez Reyes is the same individual in both cases. Garcia claimed the vehicle belonged to his boss, but Just the News couldn’t verify if he actually worked for Hernandez Reyes. Garcia’s attorneys did not respond to requests for comment.

The Democrats' desperate defense of Garcia becomes more embarrassing with each new revelation. They're not just soft on illegal immigration—they're actively advocating for someone with documented gang ties and suspicious connections to human trafficking operations.

Let's be clear: This isn't about immigration reform or human rights. This is about Democrats deliberately undermining our national security and law enforcement efforts to combat dangerous criminal organizations. They're so desperate to oppose President Trump's border policies that they'll champion anyone, even an alleged MS-13 member with trafficking connections.

