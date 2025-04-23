Michelle Proves Again That the Obamas Are Totally Hiding Something

Michelle Obama has finally broken her silence to explain why she skipped Donald Trump’s inauguration. Considering the excuse she came up with, she would have been better off not saying anything at all.

She revealed her explanation on her podcast, which nobody listens to, and it boils down to a claim that she didn’t show up because she had nothing to wear.

“People couldn't believe that I was saying no for any other reason, they had to assume that my marriage was falling apart,” she said. “It took everything in my power to not do the thing that was perceived as right, but do the things that was right for me, that was a hard thing for me to do.”

She then explained she essentially had to trick herself into not going to the inauguration. Yeah, right.

"It started with not having anything to wear," she explained. "I was like, if I'm not going to do this thing, I got to tell my team, I don't even want to have a dress ready, right? Because it's so easy to just say let me do the right thing."

And she expects us to believe that explanation?

If her team didn't prepare a dress for her, she knew she wouldn't be able to change her mind. Attending events without her husband, or vice versa, all tie into Obama's efforts to practice the “art of saying no” when it feels like the right decision.

So she wants us to believe that it was all about a dress? Please. This excuse for skipping Trump's second inauguration is as believable as "If you like your health care plan, you can keep it.”

What is she hiding behind this flimsy excuse?

Look, she knows very well that there has been widespread speculation about her marriage to Barack. Do I think they’ll get divorced? Heck no. They need to keep up a certain image. Do I think they’d stay together and have a show marriage like the Clintons? Absolutely I do.

Honestly, if she had just said she had no desire to go on principle, it may have made her look petty, but I could accept that as honest. This cockamamie explanation about Michelle not having a clean dress because her staff didn’t have one ready for her reeks of phoniness.

The idea that a woman of Obama's fame and fortune couldn't find something to wear is laughable. This isn't about a dress; it's about something far deeper, something she clearly doesn't want us to know. What skeletons are lurking in the Obama closet?

Earlier this month, I said the Obamas were hiding something, and this latest revelation only strengthens that belief. Whenever Michelle is pressed about the swirling rumors of a “divorce,” she dodges with vague platitudes instead of issuing a clear denial.

Take her recent appearance on Sophia Bush’s “Work in Progress” podcast. Rather than a simple, unambiguous “Barack and I are not getting divorced,” she launched into a rambling monologue about being a “grown woman making decisions” and wrapped the entire conversation in a veil of empowerment-speak.

She talked about asking herself “hard questions” like, “Who do I truly want to be every day?” Sorry, but those aren’t the words of someone shutting down speculation.

