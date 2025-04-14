You Heard It Here First: The Obamas Are Hiding Something





I’m telling you, something isn’t adding up. As much as I’d love to forget all about the Obamas, even as their brand is collapsing, the media still hangs on their every word. Concerning the rumors that Barack and Michelle are divorcing, they were practically crawling over each other to declare that all is well with this faux royal family after Michelle’s appearance on the “Work in Progress” podcast with Sophia Bush.

Advertisement

Look, I know you don’t care about the Obamas. I don’t care about the Obamas, either, but there is definitely something weird about this story.

Now, the media narrative is that Michelle explicitly denied the rumors that she and Barack are divorcing, but I don’t think she did. In reality, she spent considerable time discussing how people "couldn't even fathom" that she was "making a choice" for herself when she skipped several high-profile events that Barack attended solo. She complained about society's assumptions and spoke at length about women's autonomy. But here's what's fascinating—not once did she explicitly deny the divorce rumors.

Here’s what she said, according to a transcript:

But I feel like it's time for me to make some big-girl decisions about my life and to own it fully, right? Because if not now, when? What am I waiting for? What am I going to spend the next twenty years, you know, because, look, the, you know, the summers are—we're in summer countdown at sixty one, right? It's not so tragic, you know, if something happens to you and you're eighty, right? […] And that's the thing that we, as women, I think, we struggle with, like disappointing people. Yeah, you know, I mean, so much so that this year people were, you know, they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself. That they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing, you know? That this couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions herself, right? Right. But that's what, that's what society does to us. We start actually finally, like, going, what am I? What am I doing? You know, what am I doing this for? And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible.

Advertisement

Instead of a simple "Barack and I are not getting divorced" statement, we got philosophical musings about being a "grown woman making decisions," and she turned the issue into some female empowerment nonsense. She talked about asking herself "hard questions" about "who do I truly want to be every day?" These aren't exactly the words of someone shooting down separation rumors—she sounds more like Hillary Clinton talking about her marriage with Bill.

Make no mistake: Michelle's careful word choices come at an interesting time. Barack has been notably solo at several major events, including former President Carter's funeral. While the mainstream media wants to spin this as Michelle "setting the record straight," she's actually leaving plenty of room for interpretation.

Consider her exact words and ask yourself whether they sound like someone preparing the public for a major life change or someone dispelling rumors of marital troubles.

Naturally, you might say, “Who cares?” or “Why does this matter?”—and I get it. Their marriage ranks dead last on my list of priorities. But let’s not pretend this doesn’t reek of the same faux-authenticity we’ve come to expect from Clintons. If there were truly nothing to the divorce rumors, a direct denial would’ve been easy. Instead, we got a textbook example of the political non-denial denial. Then again, the Obamas have always been masters at controlling the narrative. Time will tell what these carefully worded statements really mean—but just remember, you heard it here first.

Advertisement

The mainstream media is rushing to spin Michelle Obama's cryptic statements, but there's more to this story than they want you to know. Get exclusive access to our uncensored analysis of what's really happening behind the carefully crafted narratives. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and support fearless journalism that digs deeper than the headlines.