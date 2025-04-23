Jasmine Crockett Says Musk Is an 'Idiot', Challenges Trump to an IQ Test

Everyone's favorite Democrat congresswoman's 15 minutes of fame aren't up just yet. I know we like to say that's a good thing for the GOP, but I may have to start covering my ears when she speaks.

Advertisement

On Tuesday night, Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" because...well, I don't know why exactly, but she did. I was going to watch the entire interview and break it down, but I saw a few minutes and that was enough. Jimmy Kimmel on his own is cringe-worthy, but throw in Ms. Crockett as his guest, and I'd almost rather watch a full episode of "The View." So, we'll stick to a few highlights in which she points out how smart she is and how dumb everyone else is.

First up, Crocket admitted she's ready to take on Donald Trump...in an IQ battle.

Apparently, the president called Crockett a "low-IQ individual" earlier in the month at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner, and Kimmel pointed this out to her.

"He also called you low-IQ, I’m sure you’re aware of that. Would you be willing to take an IQ test publicly head-to-head against the President of the United States?," he asked.

"Absolutely," Crockett said without hesitation.

Jasmine Crockett: I’ll take an IQ test to prove I’m smarter than President Trump pic.twitter.com/IT69yPKtma — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 23, 2025

Kimmel also played a clip of Trump talking about Crockett, in which he said, "This new star, Crockett. How about her? Is that real? Are they serious about that? That’s their new star? If that’s their new star, they’re in serious trouble. I mean, this is...Crockett! Oh man. We’ve done a job, but they’ve totally lost their confidence, and it’s a hard thing when you lose your confidence, but they have. They’ve taken a lot of beatings and now they’re going to rely on Crockett to bring them back."

Advertisement

Crockett, who hadn't heard the clip before, responded by saying, "It says a lot when you’re supposed to be the leader of the free world, and you’re worried about a rising sophomore in the House. I’m just saying."

Somehow, I doubt Trump is "worried" about this woman. I also doubt he's shaking in his boots at the thought of an IQ battle with her. I'd wager to bet that Trump's IQ is higher than Crockett's and Kimmel's put together.

That said, I don't think Crockett is quite the idiot she makes herself out to be. I think she just enjoys fame, attention, likes, and views, and she's learned how to get them. Heck, I've written about her more than I care to. Then again, it's not that hard to get attention.

Well, I guess we should just be glad that she's in Congress. Otherwise, she could have ended up your doctor. She told Kimmel that her original career plans were to become an anesthesiologist. "I've always been really good at math and science, but I didn't want to talk to people," she told Kimmel.

"You wanted to put people to sleep, and you're kind of doing the opposite thing now," Kimmel replied.

"Yes, I want them to be woke now!" she responded joyously. Imagine going into surgery, and this woman's voice is the last thing you hear...

JASMINE CROCKETT: I was always really good at math and science, but now I want to make people woke instead. pic.twitter.com/nqSKJmyWPR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 23, 2025

Advertisement

Finally, I don't even have the words for this one. Here's what Crockett — since she's such an expert on intelligence — had to say about Elon Musk.

"...level of incompetence is almost like incomprehensible. It is so bad, and when you bring up the idiot known as Elon Musk, he is not only like very sinister and has no idea what he's doing, and people are like, 'Oh, no, he absolutely knows because he's the richest man in the world.' Like, yes, he knows how to hire smart people, but don't conflate that and believe that he is the genius because he ain't."

Jasmine Crockett: "Elon ain't a genius, he an idiot" pic.twitter.com/QKx46dNDVa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 23, 2025

Well, that's enough Jasmine Crockett for me today. If you want to see more of the interview, you'll have to look elsewhere.

Right now, you can become a PJ Media VIP member for only $1.63 a month or less than $20 a year and gain a few perks for yourself too. Just click this link to sign up and use the code word FIGHT to ensure you get the best possible deal. We can't wait for you to join us.