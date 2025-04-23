Texas Lawmakers Threaten to Shut Down the State Lottery Over Possible Gaming of the System

Rick Moran | 1:59 PM on April 23, 2025
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

A scandal in Texas could cause some states to reconsider holding a state lottery.

The executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission has resigned after several investigations were initiated into the awarding of lottery jackpots totaling more than $200 million.

Advertisement

Ryan Mindell served as executive director for less than a year before a terse announcement from the lottery offices confirmed his resignation. No reason was given, but the agency faces at least two investigations ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott and state Attorney General Ken Paxton into the integrity of the game.

The investigations have led to the Texas House refusing to appropriate any money for the lottery in the state's budget. Negotiations between the House and Senate could lead to restoring the money, but much will depend on what the investigations uncover.

One of the major issues is the use of couriers who buy and sell lottery tickets for customers online. Specifically, a $95 million jackpot in 2023 is under scrutiny when the winners bought nearly every possible number combination — more than 25 million of them.

The winning $95 million ticket was "collected two months later in the form of a one-time payment of $57.8 million to a company called Rook TX," reports the Texas Tribune.

Fortune:

A Houston Chronicle investigation initially detailed the buying efforts behind the 2023 jackpot, but it was the second one that finally grabbed the attention of prominent state lawmakers, as well as the governor and the state attorney general. An agency that typically garners little attention beyond the millions it awards in jackpots and scratch-off ticket games was suddenly under fire.

Abbott ordered the state’s elite Texas Rangers law enforcement agency to open an investigation, and Paxton announced a probe by the state attorney general’s office. Those remain ongoing.

“The governor expects the Texas Lottery Commission to work within the bounds of the law and to ensure the trust and integrity of the lottery regardless of who leads the agency,” Abbott spokesman Andrew Mahaleris said Tuesday.

Advertisement

Another ticket sold in February 2025 was worth $83 million and purchased at a courier store. The company operates retail stores in six states. Most states forbid out-of-state residents from buying their lottery tickets.

The ticket couriers believe that Mindell was setting them up to take the fall.

The Coalition of Texas Lottery Couriers accused Mindell of pushing the agency to “inaccurately and unfairly” allow the courier companies to “become the scapegoat for its own questionable activities.” The group insisted its members played no role in the 2023 jackpot scheme.

“Mindell’s departure provides an opportunity to reconsider the agency’s politically motivated decisions regarding lottery couriers and restart good faith collaboration between our companies and the TLC,” the coalition said in a statement.

"Lottery couriers are unregulated service providers that take lottery ticket orders from customers online, either through an Internet website on a computer, or by using an application on a mobile device," the Texas Lottery Commission told Fox News Digital.

Lottery couriers are operating but unregulated in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Perhaps it's time for other states who allow couriers to take a closer look at how they're run.

Advertisement

Your favorite PJ Media writers are working hard to bring you the best opinions and news in the business. Support us by becoming a VIP Member! We're giving you a 60% discount on the regular VIP Membership with the promo code "FIGHT." Click here to join and receive your discount.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Read more by Rick Moran
Category: NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

House Judiciary Committee Is Losing Patience With Fani Willis Chris Queen
After 44 Years, Democrat Senator FINALLY Calling It Quits Paula Bolyard
Too Much, Too Soon: Why AOC Won’t Be the Dem’s Nominee — but THIS PERSON Will Scott Pinsker
Trump Calls Kashmir Terror Attack ‘Deeply Disturbing’ as Sickening Details Emerge Robert Spencer
Hunter Biden: Burisma's Five Million Dollar Man Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: Gosh, I'm Gone for a Few Days and the Democrats Have Gotten Worse Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Here's the Perfect Solution for Sending Joe Biden's Hordes of Illegal Voters Back Home
Are America-Hating Leftists Finally Following Through on Their Threats to Leave?
The Only Stand Democrats Take Is Against Trump
Advertisement