Hunter Biden: Burisma's Five Million Dollar Man

Hunter Biden — former First Son and Biden family bagman — pulled in nearly $5 million from Ukraine energy giant Burisma, just-released court documents reveal, and it is safe to assume that the Big Guy got his 10 percent.

"Swiftboating America" author Hans Mahncke posted Tuesday that following Biden's pardon in December of last year by President Joe Biden, the judge in United States v. Biden "received a request to release the search warrants and affidavits, which have now been made public."

"The documents reveal a trail of money flowing in (even though the media claimed that never happened)."

Five million somethings is a lot of somethings to try to hide — and hide'n'seek time is over.

Just one paragraph from the released papers claimed that "Despite receiving at least $315,000 from Burisma [in 2014 alone], the SUBJECT's Form 1040 does not reflect any of that income. Therefore, there is probable cause to believe that the SUBJECT filed a false 2014 Form 1040 in violation of 26 U.S.C. § 7206(1)."

This is where I like to remind people that Al Capone was put away for tax fraud. But Capone didn't have a daddy sitting in the Oval Office.

Add up the money shown in the court documents that Biden "earned" working for Burisma from 2014-2018, and it comes up to just under $5 million. Not bad for someone with zero experience in energy production or distribution.

Let's talk about that timeline.

On Dec. 1, 2024, outgoing President Joe Biden signed (or is believed to have signed) a full and unconditional pardon for Hunter — a pardon for offenses "he has committed or may have committed" stretching back to Jan. 1, 2014.

It just so happens that early 2014 is when things got complicated in Ukraine.

Well, that's when things got even more complicated, which is saying something.

Ukraine's pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovych suspended talks on closer EU relations in late 2013 and proposed closer ties to Russia, instead. That move led to popular protests — anti-corruption, pro-democracy, and anti-authoritarian.

Weeks of protests led to over 100 civilians being murdered in the streets by Yanukovych's security forces, and then parliament removing him from power.

It would be fair to say that what followed wasn't quite as anti-corruption, pro-democracy, and anti-authoritarian as desired. Nevertheless, the presidential elections that followed in 2014 and in 2019 seem to have been conducted relatively cleanly and fairly.

Chaos followed Yanukovych's and parliament's appointment of pro-West Oleksandr Turchynov as the country's interim president.

Both sides jumped in. Russia came in heavy with "little green men" to seize Crimea, and with lots of weapons and other support for ethnic-Russian separatists in Ukraine's east. Westerners preferred to cash in on the chaos, which is where Hunter Biden came in. It helped considerably that he had his father, the Vice President of the United States, running interference. It was Vice President Biden who famously threatened to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid unless Ukraine’s post-Maidan government fired its top prosecutor. The man was fired, and Biden bragged about it on video.

Biden père saw to it that Hunter would never see justice. But at least now we know more of the damning facts.

