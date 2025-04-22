CNN Just Pulled the Rug Out From Under CNN's Kaitlan Collins

A CNN segment this week might have just pulled the rug out from under CNN's own Kaitlan Collins as the network finally gets around to reporting the truth about Joe Biden. A new report on the latest Biden tell-all book is simply devastating when seen alongside a resurfaced clip of Collins last June, lying to her audience about Biden's condition.

"President Biden has spent days locked in intense preparation, surrounded by his closest advisors at Camp David," Collins said at the time. "And our sources are telling us tonight that full mock debates are underway — at the podium, under the lights… and as I reported while covering him at the White House, when Biden prepares, he does so incredibly intensively."

Her sources lied. Collins lied. But Collins was just one among many — and they weren't alone.

Anyone watching Biden on TV knew the only thing he did intensely was try to remember how to put one foot in front of the other. Anyone "covering him at the White House" knew that things were even worse than that.

Perhaps the only reason Collins isn't the worst reporter in D.C. is that there's no way to pick just one from the incestuous pool of quasi-government spokesmodels who cosplay as journalists on TV.

Reporters assured shrinking audiences that their "sources" assured them that Biden was just like Batman, only smarter, and just like Superman, only stronger. So the point isn't that this or that particular quasi-government spokesmodel was worse than this or that one.

Except maybe for Chuck Todd, late of NBC News, who strikes me as the kind of guy who routinely gets outwitted by soup.

This was the biggest and worst cover-up in American history. We had an administration with no president, effectively run by whoever could get to the autopen first, and the people tasked with reporting the facts lied to our faces.

I only single out Collins today for a couple of reasons. One is that her White House-approved salesmanship was among the smarmiest and most self-righteous, and the other is that her employer, CNN, effectively sold her out while flogging Chris Whipple's new tell-all, "Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History."

So here's CNN's Abby Phillip, rug-puller extraordinaire: "Just how worried were Biden aides before the former president's disastrous debate last summer?" she asked viewers. "According to Ron Klain, his chief of staff, concerns could not be overstated," Phillip revealed, citing Whipple's book.

Here are the juxtaposed clips for you.

"Uncharted" is no "tell-all." It's merely the third book in recent weeks breathlessly exposing what everybody with eyes already knew. The only news in these books is whatever salacious details the authors scooped from various insiders. The other two are "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again" by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, Jonathan Allen, and Amie Parnes's "Fight: Inside the Wildest Battle for the White House."

If any of these preening prelates of propaganda gave a damn about their reputations, they'd bow and scrape for forgiveness — and I mean that literally — or retire in humiliation from public life completely.

The shame of it is that they're incapable of shame. Instead, they're still on TV, hawking their books and selling their Swamp-approved lies.

Had any of these so-called journalists done their job in 2019 or 2020, Sundown Joe would have ridden off into the sunset five years sooner as a former vice president of no particular merit instead of as the least competent president since Jimmy Carter and the most destructive since Woodrow Wilson.

The only thing more disqualifying than Biden's condition was the media's refusal to report on it.

