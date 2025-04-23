For Some Parents and Their Daughters, It's Not Fun to Stay at One YMCA. It's Disgusting.

I couldn't help myself with the title, but the truth is that this story will make your blood boil.

Imagine this: You're the mother of a seven-year-old little girl. You're at your local YMCA for her swimming lessons, and afterwards, the two of you go into the women's locker room so she can change out of her bathing suit into dry clothes before heading home.

You're leaving your stall, and you hear a man's voice. Before you know what's happening, you see that man sitting in the locker room with his genitals exposed. You question what he's doing in there, and he responds, "Honey, I’m a woman" as you and your daughter run out of the locker room.

This isn't some sick scenario I came up with; it's what actually happened, according to one mom whose daughter takes swim lessons at the North Kansas City YMCA in Clay County, Missouri. "This is not a case of transitional status," the mother said. “This is an issue of somebody showing their body parts to my child in a room where she should be safe from such things."

Apparently, other parents also witnessed the incident. One member told Fox 4 News in Kansas City that they were in shock. "Shock, because I have an 11-year-old that comes here often with me and works out. It’s definitely a shock."

Another parent told the news outlet, "My 11-year-old does use that locker room, especially after we go to the pool. In there, you either have to use the closed-off showers or try to change as quickly as possible. It’s definitely shocking and something we’ll be looking out for a little bit more."

The North Kansas City Police Department and the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office are reportedly investigating the incident, and the YMCA of Greater Kansas City issued a statement on the matter (emphasis mine):

The YMCA of Greater Kansas City is aware of a reported incident in the locker room at the North Kansas City YMCA on April 12, 2025. We continue to investigate the incident and are unable to provide further details at this time. We also are cooperating with the North Kansas City Police Department as they conduct their investigation. The safety and well-being of all of our members is a priority, and we take this concern seriously. We follow all state and local laws, and individuals are allowed to use the locker room or restroom that they identify with. At the North Kansas City YMCA, we also have four private universal changing rooms available, separate from the larger shared locker rooms, for anyone who prefers the privacy they offer. To ensure all Y members’ standards of privacy are respected and safety is prioritized when using any of our shared locker rooms, members are asked to wear a towel, wrap or other clothes at all times, which is communicated to members when they join in our Member Handbook.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened. It's not the first time something like this has happened at a YMCA. It's not even the first time it's happened in Missouri. According to National Review, "Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launched an investigation in August of last year into a fitness chain for a similar problem. Life Time Fitness reportedly allowed Eris Montano, a transgender-identifying male who exposed himself in the women’s locker room, to access the female space despite numerous complaints from female clients."

"As Attorney General, I will vigorously defend and enforce Missouri’s laws. You face both potential criminal and civil liabilities, and you can expect to receive civil investigative demands from my office in short order. If you insist on endangering women and young girls in our state, in open defiance of the law, be assured you will face the consequences," Bailey told LifeTime's CEO.

The man in that case's membership was revoked, which, if you ask me, was just a slap on the wrist. He's probably out exposing himself to little girls elsewhere. He may even be the guy at the YMCA. These men are not people who suffer from "gender issues." They're not "transitioning." They're pedophiles.

