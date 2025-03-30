The Morning Briefing: Dems' Media Water-Carriers Are Starting to Get Sore Backs

Top O' the Briefing
When the Democratic Party's political machine is humming along, its leaders are in perfect sync with their propagandists in the mainstream media. Of course, that's because those propagandists are getting their marching orders from the Democratic National Committee. They dance through their myriad false narratives in perfect harmony
On the rare occasions that a disparaging word is written or spoken about a Democrat by the MSM, it's generally because it's been agreed upon by those on high that said Democrat needs to be tossed under a bus.
Rarely do any of the major players in the leftist political media take the party itself to task. Then again, rarely has the Democratic Party floundered like it is now. In my political lifetime, the Dems have been the party that was best at playing the long game while the GOP seemed surprised by everything it was hit with. Well, paraphrasing Bob Dylan, the times they have been a changin'.
Those of us in conservative media have spent a lot of time writing about and discussing the clueless, chasing-their-own-tails sad spectacle of the Democrats since last November's election. OK, sad to them. I've been enjoying the show. The editorial board of The New York Times spends most of its time as the Democrats' head cheerleaders. There's trouble in commie paradise right now, though, and the board members did a little spleen venting over the weekend, which Matt wrote about:
It’s a stunning rebuke from a paper that typically carries the water for Dems. The Times finally admitted the obvious: Democrats' obsession with identity politics and their "scolding, censorious posture" have driven voters straight into Republicans' arms.
“In the aftermath of this comprehensive defeat, many party leaders have decided that they do not need to make significant changes to their policies or their message,” the editorial board writes. “They have instead settled on a convenient explanation for their plight.”
This isn't anything new for the Democrats, it's just new to the Times. Even when the party is doing well, it devotes a lot of resources to finding scapegoats. Something that came up on X on Sunday night is what inspired me to kick off the week's Briefings writing about this:
Dems never look inward when they're struggling. There's always some monster under the bed that's keeping them from making everyone love them. https://t.co/dcQKiXhjLQ— SFK (@stephenkruiser) March 31, 2025
In the past, the Democrats would have identified at least one legitimate problem that could have helped them change course, then gotten back to the hunt for bogeymen. What's the difference now? Why, Trump Derangement Syndrome, of course.
Their blind hatred for President Trump is an almost impregnable buffer between them and the truth. Their faulty analysis of last November's defeat wasn't too problematic for the faithful for a few months, but the blindness of the party leaders is now a cause for great unease. That's why the Times has jumped in to try and shake some sense into their DNC overlords.
Because the leftmedia never works independently, Politico also took some swings at the Dems recently, which was covered by my friend and colleague John Sexton at HotAir:
Politico Magazine published a story today looking at the current state of the Democratic Party. The news is not good if you're a Democrat. It's not just people outside the inner circle, i.e. the base and the voters, who are angry, it's also people much closer to the action. The story picks up with a gathering to decide who should lead the DNC into the future.
We sneer at them over here, but The New York Times and Politico are two of the most respected publications among Beltway Democrats. This should be enough to get the Dem higher-ups to open their eyes, but I suspect that it won't. The Dems at the top simply cannot admit that they lost to Donald Trump on issues and that he resonated with voting blocs that they've had a stranglehold on for decades. They're addicted to blaming anything but something that simple because they've so thoroughly demonized Trump and his supporters.
In short, Trump broke them.
Let's hope they stay broken for a while.
