The New York Times Drops a Massive Truth Bomb on the Democrats

The New York Times editorial board just discovered what conservatives have been saying for years: the Democratic Party is completely out of touch with everyday Americans.

It’s a stunning rebuke from a paper that typically carries the water for Dems. The Times finally admitted the obvious: Democrats' obsession with identity politics and their "scolding, censorious posture" have driven voters straight into Republicans' arms.

“In the aftermath of this comprehensive defeat, many party leaders have decided that they do not need to make significant changes to their policies or their message,” the editorial board writes. “They have instead settled on a convenient explanation for their plight.”

They then point out that Democrats are in denial about their electoral struggles, clinging to the idea that they are merely victims of post-pandemic inflation and poor messaging rather than deeper political failures. Party leaders insist their policies are popular but that voter apathy—rather than a genuine shift toward Trump—led to their losses. DNC Chairman Ken Martin claims Democrats simply need to “connect” their message better, while Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz dismisses the idea of winning over Trump voters, instead focusing on mobilizing those who stayed home.

“As comforting as these explanations may feel to Democrats, they are a form of denial that will make it harder for the Democratic Party to win future elections,” they warn.

Meanwhile, Bernie Sanders and AOC are doubling down on socialism with their "Fighting Oligarchy" tour. Because nothing says "we've learned our lesson" like pushing failed far-left policies that voters already rejected.

The numbers don't lie. A measly 27% of Americans view the Democratic Party favorably—its worst showing in decades. They lost everything in 2024: the White House, the House, the Senate, and most state-level races. But are they doing any soul-searching? Of course not!

“We're now at a point where the more people vote, the better Republicans do," David Shor, a Democrat data scientist, said recently.

That quote has to sting for a party that spent years claiming voter suppression was behind their losses. Turns out, when more Americans vote, they vote Republican.

The editorial board suggests that the party should own up to the fact they “mishandled” the issue of Biden's obvious cognitive decline during the campaign. Obviously the paper doesn’t acknowledge their own role in giving cover to Joe Biden, but let’s table that for the moment, because here’s the most important part of the article.

Second, Democrats should recognize that the party moved too far left on social issues after Barack Obama left office in 2017. The old video clips of Ms. Harris that the Trump campaign gleefully replayed last year — on decriminalizing the border and government-funded gender-transition surgery for prisoners — highlighted the problem. Yes, she tried to abandon these stances before the election, but she never spoke forthrightly to voters and acknowledged she had changed her position. “Even today, the party remains too focused on personal identity and on Americans’ differences — by race, gender, sexuality and religion — rather than our shared values. On these issues, progressives sometimes adopt a scolding, censorious posture. It is worth emphasizing that this posture has alienated growing numbers of Asian, Black and Latino voters. Democrats who won last year in places where Mr. Trump also won, such as Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona and Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, adopted a more moderate tone.”

But don’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen. Without identity politics, what do Democrats even have? Strip that away, and all that’s left is a pile of failed policies and a party with nothing to fall back on—no distractions, no scapegoats, no emotional manipulation to cover for their incompetence. It’s the only playbook they know, and without it, they’re completely exposed.

