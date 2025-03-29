The Woman Who Face-Planted Trying to Steal a MAGA Hat on NYC Subway Has Been Identified

Over a week ago, a video surfaced of a crazed white liberal woman on the New York subway completely melting down over a non-white Trump supporter wearing a MAGA hat.

The footage captured her aggressively harassing the young man, causing a scene, and branding him a racist for no reason other than his choice of headwear. And the best part? She ended up humiliating herself in the process when she chased after him off the subway and wound up face-planting on the platform.

Well, that woman has been identified.

According to a report from the New York Post, she is “an increasingly ‘agitated’ creative director for several luxury brands.”

Alberta Testanero, a 55-year-old dual Italian-American citizen, went viral for the caught-on-video incident on the 6 train in Midtown last week after branding the MAGA fan “uneducated” and a “racist.” Testanero has gone off the deep end when it comes to politics, a former colleague claimed. “She and I stopped being friends a while ago, as she became extremely liberal and very agitated,” the one-time coworker told The Post. “I see nothing has changed, but now she’s gotten into the extreme, doing things like this,” the coworker said of the subway incident, adding that Testanero was known to argue with Republicans and frequently call out people she deemed “racist.” A freelance creative director and branding specialist who has worked with posh outfits like Tiffany & Co., Coach, Bergdorf Goodman and Kate Spade, Testanero prides herself on “maintaining the highest standards,” according to her online profiles.

Testanero, a Fashion Institute of Technology alum and Murray Hill resident, describes herself on LinkedIn as an experienced team leader who bridges corporate strategy and creative vision. She claims to approach every project with enthusiasm while upholding brand standards. On what appears to be her Facebook account, she shared a family photo of the Obamas and an odd image of “Joe” and “Barack” friendship bracelets.

How cute.

According to the New York Post, the video of her on the subway has accumulated over 5 million views. The video shows Testanero instigating the confrontation, convinced that her race somehow gave her the authority to police what political views a person of color is allowed to hold.

“That’s why he won. ’Cause of people like you,” a man off-camera had shouted at her.

“You’re okay with that?” Testanero snapped, before pointing at the kid in the MAGA hat and declaring, “He’s a racist!”

“How can I be racist, bro?” the kid shot back. “Look at this.”

When Testanero’s unhinged rant didn’t get the reaction she was looking for, she escalated to physical intimidation.

And that’s when karma stepped in. As the MAGA supporter and his friend—both demonstrating incredible restraint—exited the subway car, Testanero lunged for his MAGA hat and chased after them onto the platform. But in a moment of pure comedic gold, her self-righteous tantrum ended in spectacular failure when she tripped over her own sandals and went face-first into the pavement for everyone to see.

Unhinged NYC woman loses it on a man in a MAGA hat—then karma knocks her down, literally.🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aFgrAyxMLC — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) March 21, 2025

According to the Post, “Testanero did not respond to inquiries and refused comment when The Post showed up at her Madison Avenue apartment building Friday morning, telling the doorman to turn the journalists away.”

I wonder how this will impact her career.

