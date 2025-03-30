Winning: WHO Has to Make Cuts Post Trump Withdrawal

Good news! The insidious, globalist World Health Organization (WHO), architect of the disastrous Covid-19 lockdown policies, is having to make serious cuts after the Trump administration withdrew from it.

Advertisement

The world’s countries and organizations have become so accustomed to vilifying and abusing the United States while sucking up U.S. taxpayer money that these hostile nations and entities are stunned that Donald Trump is restricting or cutting off their funds. That includes the United Nations’ WHO, which proudly supports oligarchical tyranny, borrowed its awful Covid policies from Communist China, and is now upset that our Republic will no longer pay them to undermine our interests and founding principles. Now if only America would withdraw from the terrorist-supporting, tyrant-loving UN altogether!

Trump withdrew from the WHO by executive order on his very first day in office in January, a welcome change from his first term, when he accepted some of the devastating advice of the WHO on lockdowns and vaccines. His new move will leave the WHO without a significant chunk of their funding, as the U.S. provided almost a fifth. Now perhaps the WHO can turn to its old friend the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)?

In his January EO, Trump accused, “China, with a population of 1.4 billion, has 300 percent of the population of the United States, yet contributes nearly 90 percent less to the WHO.” During his first term, Trump has said, the U.S. gave the WHO $500 million, all for the privilege of receiving deadly health advice. The WHO has also shown a disturbing deference for the CCP in the past, particularly during Covid.

Advertisement

Read Also: Exclusive: Fighting Pro-Life Battles in Spite of Big Tech Censorship

Breitbart reported on March 30:

The U.S. is by far the U.N. health agency’s biggest financial backer, contributing a hefty 18 percent of its overall funding in support of its bureaucratic tentacles. “The United States’ announcement, combined with recent reductions in official development assistance by some countries to fund increased defence spending, has made our situation much more acute”, stated a W.H.O. memo as reported by Reuters, which was dated March 28 and signed by W.H.O.’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

For Our VIPs: Reclaiming Our ‘Enthusiasm in Liberty’

The memo reportedly added:

The U.S. withdrawal has exacerbated a funding crisis due to member states reducing their development spending. Faced with an income gap of nearly $600 million this year, the WHO has proposed to slash its budget for 2026-27 by 21% from US$5.3 billion to US$4.2 billion.

Breitbart explained that the WHO had already reduced its proposed budget for 2026-27 but bigger cuts were needed. “Despite our best efforts, we are now at the point where we have no choice but to reduce the scale of our work and workforce,” the outlet quoted the WHO memo.

Advertisement

This is exactly what we voted for. America can’t even afford to fund its domestic government programs, let alone to lavish foreign aid on evil globalist entities with a track record of giving us horrific advice. Time to cut them off without a penny.

Join at PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!