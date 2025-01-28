Holocaust Remembrance, the New Nazism, and ‘Never Again’

What does “never again” mean? Too much of the world has forgotten. Many Islamic nations are as dedicated to their religion’s ages-old hatred for Jews as ever, and they are joined in their genocidal mania by woke Westerners.

Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day, and its slogan for many years has been “never again.” Never again would we allow a genocide such as the Nazis committed against 17 million people, including 6 million Jews. And yet genocides are occurring right now, against ethnic and religious minorities in China, against Christians in Nigeria, and an attempted genocide is occurring in Israel, the only Jewish nation. Rabbi Barclay highlighted the United Nations’ hypocrisy in being so heinously anti-Semitic (including by employing numerous Hamas terrorists), even though the UN originally established this remembrance day for Holocaust victims. The UN isn’t the only place one can find neo-Nazis, however.

I had the marvelous opportunity to visit Israel and see some of the most important sites in Judeo-Christian Biblical history in September 2023. Besides the famed monuments such as the Holy Sepulcher, the Wailing Wall of the Temple, King David’s tomb, and the cave at Bethlehem, I saw signs of past and current hostility. In Jerusalem, I went to the Yad Vashem Holocaust History Museum. I saw a plaque on the Jerusalem streets dedicated to a murdered Israeli, and the Muslim vendors were selling magnets with the Palestinian flag imposed over the entirety of Israel (of course, in reality, a nation of Palestine has never existed and the Arab Muslims came to Jewish/Christian Israel as invaders). In the walls around Jerusalem’s Jewish Quarter, I put my fingers into the holes riddling the walls from the mid-20th century Jordanian invasion. I walked through the Roman ruins accidentally uncovered after the Jordanians had razed the Jewish Quarter to the ground.

#NeverAgain Hole in Jerusalem’s walls from 1940s Jordanian bombardment and an anti-Israeli Palestinian Authority sign outside Bethlehem, images from Sept. 2023 pic.twitter.com/6EU2k0KBy3 — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) January 28, 2025

In Palestinian Authority-controlled Bethlehem, which was a poverty-ridden nightmare, anti-Semitic and pro-jihad graffiti was rife. One world-famous graffiti mural glorified Hamas terrorists — in the ancient once-Jewish town called the “City of David.” (Lk.2:11) Outside the environs of this town, which was Jewish many centuries before Islam was invented, were signs forbidding Israeli citizens to enter. As our tour guide said, Muslim Israeli citizens can enter, so really the sign applies specifically to Jews. I left Israel less than a month before the Oct. 7 massacre, the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, occurred.

Even more ironically, I flew from Israel to the U.S. on Sept. 11, the day infamous in American history for the devastating 9/11 Muslim terrorist attacks. The airport back home was filled with illegal aliens, including possible criminals and terrorists. That is relevant to this same subject of anti-Jewish hatred, as Western countries with a high influx of Muslim migrants tend to see a spike in anti-Semitic violence, with the Netherlands being one recent and extreme example. Never Again is now.

My brother wrote a poem honoring Holocaust survivor Samuel Gottesman and his father, recounting how the Nazi concentration camp guards tried not only to kill and torture but to humiliate Jews as much as possible. Is that really different from today? No. Radical activists at American universities like Columbia attack, harass, and vilify Jewish students and professors. In the streets of Amsterdam, Muslims went Jew hunting, assaulting and jeering at Jewish people.

In Berlin, within living memory the seat of Nazi power and thus the fountainhead of the Holocaust, Jews have been warned not to enter certain sections of the city because of Muslim violence. And of course, worst of all, Hamas and other terrorist entities continue to try to wipe Israel off the map, and one way Hamas did this was by kidnapping, abusing, and humiliating Israelis.

What does “never again” mean? It means we have to stand up NOW against the neo-Nazis in our communities, our families, and our institutions before an even more bloody Holocaust unfolds.