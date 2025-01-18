Baby Kfir Turns Two in Hamas Captivity

Catherine Salgado | 1:11 PM on January 18, 2025
AP Photo/Gustavo Garello

#BringKfirHome. Today I am attending a March for Life, and remembering both the babies murdered by abortion in the U.S. and the babies murdered or kidnapped by Hamas terrorists in Israel.

The state of Israel, as it prepares to begin a tenuous and risky ceasefire with the terror group Hamas in exchange for 30+ hostages, posted about the beautiful Israeli baby who has been held hostage by Hamas for almost his entire life — if he’s still alive. Woke leftists and even some “conservatives” weep and wail every time Hamas asserts that Gazan children have been killed, but where are the campus encampments and murals and political speeches about Baby Kfir, his sibling, and his parents, kidnapped to Gaza just because they were Israeli? What about the charred corpses of the babies beheaded and burned alive by Hamas terrorists with the support of the overwhelming majority of Palestinians?

The state of Israel’s X account posted Jan. 18, “Today, Kfir Bibas marks his second birthday as a hostage in Gaza. Kfir was kidnapped when he was just nine months old. We pray for the safe return of Kfir, his brother Ariel, his mother Shiri, and father Yarden. Let them go now.”

Israeli forces have even endangered their own men to try and protect jihad-loving Gazans, and accusing them of genocide is neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, terrorist propaganda. It is staggering that while Hamas openly boasts about the heinous Oct. 7 massacre, vows to repeat the atrocities until Israel is destroyed, uses Gazans as human shields, and continues to kill Israelis, so many politicians and citizens from Western nations still support them. 

Muslims have been proudly murdering Jews and Christians in accord with their Islamic religious texts for over 1000 years, and it is not going to stop, and yet Westerners are pretending it is a religion of peace. The Biden administration has absolutely poured U.S. taxpayer cash into Hamas-run Gaza. How mentally and morally sick can one be?

Last year, Israel shared heartbreaking footage of the Bibas family’s kidnapping on Oct. 7, 2023. One video shows the father, Yarden, “covered in blood, being kidnapped on a motorbike to Gaza and beaten by a mob of Palestinians. There are not enough words to describe this kind of cruelty.” 

Another post included an image of mother Shiri clutching her babies, and a brief clip of the family being kidnapped.

Today, remember how Israeli babies and children have been burned alive, beheaded, or shot to death, and how they have been brutally abused in captivity by Hamas. Remember the Israeli Druze children murdered by Hezbollah and all the other children in Israel who have for over a year now endured constant missile attacks from multiple terrorist groups, and from multiple directions. The genocide that needs to stop is not in Gaza; it is in Israel.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

