Exclusive: Fighting Pro-Life Battles in Spite of Big Tech Censorship

Mothers facing unplanned pregnancies or pressure from friends and family to abort their babies can always turn to the pro-life pregnancy centers that outnumber abortion clinics across America for medical, material, spiritual, and emotional support. Former Rep. Rick Renzi, still active in the pro-life movement, highlighted the importance of the centers’ work and how Big Tech tries to suppress information about them in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

Google/YouTube censorship of pro-life content, for instance, was so blatant that it has triggered multiple condemnations from attorneys general and lawmakers between 2021 and 2024. Chinese-owned TikTok “permanently banned” 11 pro-life organizations as of late 2022, per MRC. Facebook is historically one of the egregiously anti-life censors too, for instance deleting pro-life ads in 2018, suppressing pro-life content in 2019, and flagging pro-life groups in 2023. Rep. Renzi is one of the pro-lifers who was repeatedly censored by Facebook in the past, though Facebook has altered its censorship rules somewhat in favor of pro-lifers since Donald Trump took office.

Meta (Facebook) CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly donated hundreds of millions of dollars in previous years to a foundation that funded abortion giant Planned Parenthood. Renzi said Zuckerberg and his platform were essentially part of “the campaign to abide by Planned Parenthood's labeling, chastisement, and isolation” of pro-lifers. Such smear campaigns and censorship are “the classic first step in authoritarianism,” Renzi continued, “and these social media companies have been mouthpieces for these murderous organizations who glorify the killing of the unborn, and [Zuckerberg] needs to be held responsible for it. People need to protest him.”

As noted above, Zuckerberg has promised less anti-life censorship, though recent announcements from Meta-owned Instagram Meta Australia bragging about new censorship initiatives indicate that Zuckerberg wasn’t as sincere in his promises of reform as he’d like us to think (surprise, surprise). Thus, Renzi told me, “Thank goodness for Elon Musk buying X. We wouldn't have known a lot of this” about online censorship otherwise. “I have been personally shut down three times on Facebook, but I continue to post my pro-life messages, and particularly asking my []followers to consider supporting their local pregnancy care centers,” Renzi said.

He noted that his recent post about the pro-life centers, which he calls “the first frontline work” of the pro-life movement, was not removed. “Facebook didn't take it down.” But “they're culpable” still for years of pro-abortion censorship policies. Meta platforms are “part of the propaganda machine of the abortionists. That's what they are, and that propaganda is to destroy these life-affirming centers at every turn they can.”

Even before he was a congressman, Renzi was dedicated to the pro-life cause, as his company insures many pro-life centers. “This was my life's work prior to going into politics, and I've now returned to the advocacy for the centers,” he explained, noting that many of the centers have been violently attacked in recent years while the Biden administration ignored the rash of domestic terrorism. This month, he highlighted the pregnancy centers’ work and their danger at a summit hosted by the National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) in Williamsburg, Virginia.

“It amazing to see [that] we had hundreds of pro-life attorneys come, and I've been doing this work almost 40 years now, and I can tell you, we couldn't find pro-life attorneys in the past to support us. But now the opposition has created a force, and this force includes some of the greatest, most highly skilled attorneys in the country that are coming [to] the aid of these centers,” Renzi declared enthusiastically. These include lawyers from Alliance Defending Freedom, the Thomas More Society, and The Justice Foundation. “We've got some of the []best and brightest young attorneys coming up,” Renzi stated. “People aren't standing on the sidelines anymore. It's beautiful to see.”

Even President Trump is indirectly getting involved in protecting pro-life organizations. Trump, who already pardoned pro-lifers unjustly locked up by the Biden administration, has also assembled a task force to address anti-Christian bias and vowed to investigate a Satanic attack on St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wichita, Kansas. Renzi believes Trump will address the “weaponization and the targeting of Christian organizations.”

The abortion radicals’ attacks on pro-life centers and churches have not been the only anti-Christian persecution, Renzi noted, as the FBI under Biden spied on traditional Catholics. All that is changing under a new administration. “So it's great to see that the President is addressing this, and he's addressing [therefore] this fire bombing and these this [pro-abortion] terrorist organization, Jane’s Revenge, a domestic terrorist organization,” Renzi said. The task force should come up with “specific recommendations on ways that [Trump] can protect Christian organizations. Christians are under attack in the United States, as well as around the world, and the genocide in the Middle East is just horrific,” so now more than ever it’s important to protect Christians from violent persecution, Renzi concluded.

Read the first part of my interview of Rep. Renzi about violence against pro-life pregnancy centers