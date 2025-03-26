Exclusive: Why New Bill to Protect Pregnancy Centers Is Vital

Congressmen have introduced new legislation to protect pro-life pregnancy centers from pro-abortion terrorism, and former Rep. Rick Renzi, still active in the pro-life movement, explained why the life-saving centers are so important.

Big Tech, Democrat politicians, and radical anti-life activists vilify pregnancy centers that provide medical, material, spiritual, and emotional aid to mothers. Yelp, Dem lawmakers, and more refer to them as “anti-abortion centers” or “fake abortion clinics,” but actually pregnancy centers provide women all the resources necessary to choose life for their babies. Renzi, whose company insures many of the pro-life centers, provided some details on their work and leftist terrorism against them in exclusive comments to PJ Media.

His comments are especially relevant as U.S. Reps. Chris Smith, Michelle Fischbach, and Claudia Tenney have newly introduced the Let Pregnancy Centers Serve Act. Renzi described the bill as “designed to protect pregnancy care centers all across America from these new coordinated attacks by these radical leftist federal U.S. attorneys[,] some state attorneys general,” and domestic terrorists. Since Republicans too often let Democrats control the narrative on abortion, neglecting to mention the significant amount of evidence that abortion is always brutal murder of an unborn baby and it’s terrible for women, this legislation is an encouraging sign.

Renzi has been involved in this work a long time. “I created the first insurance company and insurance carrier for the pro-life movement,” he told me. Now the centers’ generous work is threatened. “The first thing that happens in any kind of an authoritarian society is that you marginalize people,” Renzi said. That’s exactly what’s been happening in recent years to Christian, conservative organizations.

Leftists from the Biden administration on down “tried to say these clinics are fake,” but that’s propaganda favoring “the abortion industry, the billions and billions of dollars that they get to kill babies and harvest baby parts.” Unfortunately, leftists don’t just lie about pregnancy centers, dozens of the centers and organizations have also been violently attacked, with scarcely any arrests of and charges against the perpetrators (contrast that to Jan. 6 and Biden admin arrests of pro-lifers).

CA Attorney General Rob Bonta and New York AG Letitia James are among those investigating pregnancy centers and asking for documents covering years of work. In one case, Renzi said, they want “documents going all the way back of every client you've ever seen … they want confidential information on patients. They just want to overwhelm these centers with this civil discovery in order to break them financially and hav[e] them hire attorneys to represent them, pro-life attorneys. They're also going after them and trying to get them to promote abortion in their counseling … you have to tell the location of a local Planned Parenthood. You've got to be an advocate for abortion,” demanding the centers’ employees and volunteers violate their consciences.

Amazing how these same Democrats don’t care that Planned Parenthood is trafficking aborted baby parts and trafficking minors across state lines for abortions.

Renzi emphasized this campaign is “unconstitutional and it’s lawfare, but we're seeing these coordinated attacks against our centers all across the country … and they've been burned and graffitied, over 179 attacks, and we handled the majority of [them], my company. We were the ones who paid every claim and defended them,” he declared. One anti-life group is especially militant. “And Jane's Revenge, which is the militant pro-abortion organization” attacking churches and centers after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, “has taken credit for approximately 23 of these 179” attacks, Renzi said. Joe Biden’s AG Merrick Garland reportedly prosecuted at least one case of anti-life terrorism, but mostly ignored it while rounding up Jan. 6ers and pro-lifers. That’s a “two tired system of justice,” Renzi said.

One center “in the Carolinas,” Rep. Renzi explained, was recently “fire bombed, graffitied, glass was broken … I spoke with the directors personally, and they told me how hard it's been to recover, but that they have recovered, that the people have come through in the community with good fundraising. They've rebuilt, they've fixed, they repainted, and they're up and running.”

To illustrate how sick the domestic terrorists are and how valuable is the work they’re trying to stop, Renzi added, “As a matter of fact, [the center was] up and running within an hour of the attack,” and providing sonograms. “When the boyfriend who's sometimes pressuring the girl to have an abortion and the girl SEE THE LIVING daughter or son in the womb… they reverse their choices … a father's instincts will kick in.” That’s what happened the day the center was attacked.

“They also gave a sonogram, a free sonogram, to a couple who chose life,” Renzi told me. “That boyfriend who was pressuring that girl to choose abortion, reversed himself and cried, to keep his baby alive.” And that is just a glimpse into “the life-saving, life-affirming work that these centers carry out with integrity and truth.”

Rep. Renzi sees this work as the best antidote to abortion fervor, because confused, frightened, or impoverished mothers can receive the help they need to give their babies life, everything from ultrasounds to baby products to counseling to financial aid. Abortion is “not what God wants,” but we do need to “help each other” as the centers help couples, Renzi said. As important as legislation is, especially legislation like the Let Pregnancy Centers Serve Act, that alone is not sufficient.

Renzi believes Jesus “would say pregnancy care centers are our hands and our feet on this earth carrying out the message of love and care of our Lord. That's why they're so dramatically hated by Planned Parenthood, these abortion worshiping politicians, these corrupt liberal, leftist judges that are ruling in favor of these attorneys general. [These centers] are the front line.” While “having a moral law and having a nation that abides by a moral code” is terribly important, promoting pregnancy centers and organizations should be a “priority among all of us” who hope to see America return to the principles of the pro-life Founding Fathers.

Check back on PJ Media for more exclusive comments on this important issue