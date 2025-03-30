‘I Hope Nobody Taped That': Democrat Spills Beans About Party's Anti-Trump Protest Strategy

A newly surfaced video from a Washtenaw County (Michigan) Democratic Party gathering has pulled back the curtain on the left’s latest efforts to obstruct President Donald Trump. The event, titled “Democratic Responses to Trump’s Attacks & Lessons Learned from 2024 MI House Races,” was a rallying cry for progressive activists and Democratic organizers looking for a strategy to fight Trump’s policies and influence.

Advertisement

The video captures Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell and others openly discussing ways to counter Trump’s agenda. Their focus wasn’t limited to winning elections—they were plotting ways to undermine Trump at every opportunity. The discussion made it clear that they view Trump as an existential threat to their political priorities and are committed to stopping him through any means available.

Related: Here’s How the Republicans Are Fighting Back Against Activist Judges

Dingell, in particular, laid out a detailed approach to obstructing Trump, emphasizing the need for a tactical, multi-front assault. “We need to make sure it’s in every one of those damn conservative, wherever they’re communicating, and we have to be the voices that are smart, targeted, and effective, and fighting back. And the way we do it. We litigate. We legislate. We only need three votes, three Republican votes. I don’t know that we can ever get the person that’s closest to us, but he is chair of Ed and Labor, but we need to be targeting someone that may want to run for governor,” Dingell said.

Advertisement

She then laid out what she described as a five-pronged approach to countering Trump’s policies. “I’m not gonna give you names so I can’t get in total trouble but take your brain one little bit. We need to be targeting all that. Then we need to be educating, that’s raising the stories, that’s telling people what is happening. We’ve got to be advocating, and we gotta be communicating. So that’s the five-prong strategy: litigate, legislate, educate, advocate, communicate,” Dingell stated.

The comments reveal a well-organized Democratic effort that extends beyond traditional political battles. Democrats are preparing a full-spectrum offensive designed to tie up Trump’s policies in court, push aggressive legislative battles, shape public perception through storytelling, and mobilize activists in coordinated protests and lobbying efforts.

Recommended: Who Expected Bill Maher to Drop This Truth Bomb About NPR?

At one point, Dingell even suggested she’d personally step in to take action against Trump’s policies, underscoring her commitment to the fight. “I wish I could be more cheerful, but there’s a lot of work, and we gotta keep that energy up. I could do a couple. I’ll do a couple. I’ll speed to Bloomfield Hills [near Detroit].”

Advertisement

After laying out this strategy, Dingell seemed to realize she may have been a bit too candid, quipping, “I hope nobody taped that.”

Oops.





Her comments provide a revealing look at the Democratic Party’s game plan: a relentless, coordinated campaign to block, delay, and fight Trump at every turn. It’s not just about winning elections—it’s about using every tool at their disposal, from lawsuits to media influence, to keep Trump from advancing his agenda.

The mainstream media won't show you these backroom strategies, but as a VIP member, you'll get exclusive, uncensored coverage of the left's attempts to derail the MAGA movement. Join PJ Media VIP today and help us continue exposing their shadowy tactics. Use code FIGHT for 60% off and get instant access to premium content that Big Tech doesn't want you to see. Don't let them silence the truth—become a VIP member now!