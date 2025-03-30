Here’s How the Republicans Are Fighting Back Against Activist Judges

Matt Margolis | 1:23 PM on March 30, 2025
AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File

President Trump's agenda to get America back on track is being thwarted not just by obstructionist Democrats in Congress but also by activist judges who think they can override the constitutional authority of the Executive Branch. These unelected partisans in black robes seem to think they can dictate everything from immigration policy to personnel decisions within the administration.

Advertisement

But Republicans aren't taking this judicial overreach lying down. They're launching a counteroffensive that's long overdue, with hearings planned for next week to address this blatant abuse of judicial power.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) told Fox News Digital that House Republicans are preparing to tackle this issue head-on. “I think the administration's doing the right thing by fighting it legally," he said. "There's a good bill that we're considering. So, we'll be looking at that next week.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) concurred.

"We'll do everything that we can with our legislative toolkit to ensure that they are doing what's right by the American people and then also following through on our constitutional obligations,” she said. “Right before President Trump took office, the Democrats actually knowingly made admissions that they were appointing obstructionist justices in order to undermine what the president's agenda was.”

RecommendedThe New York Times Drops a Massive Truth Bomb on the Democrats 

"Those judges are not elected to office to interpret or set foreign policy perspective. That is the entire job of the administration," Luna added.

Advertisement

"Who the hell do they think they are?" asked Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas.

"A district in the east, or whatever, to be able to do an injunction and apply it to the whole country, they shouldn’t have the ability to do that. They shouldn't do it," he said.

Speaking with Fox News Digital on the steps of the Capitol, Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Ohio, pointed to an inscription on the Supreme Court building, saying, "It says equal justice under the law. So, when you have jurists that are acting in an unconstitutional manner… they need to go, period."

"We're coequal branches of government," he went on, adding, "That dude, he's not a king."

Rep. Michael Rulli, R-Ohio, called the use of activist judges to override foreign policy "really scary."

"As far as the low-lying judges, it's a little bit scary to think that they could actually stop the progression of a federal movement where you have the executive branch which should be the final say as far as that," he said.

The Trump administration has already scored some victories against this judicial activism, and while it's refreshing to see at least some judges still understand their constitutional role, the fact that we need legislation to stop activist judges from playing politics from the bench shows just how far the Left has gone in corrupting our judicial system.

Advertisement

The American people elected President Trump to implement his America First agenda. It's time these activist judges step aside and let him do exactly that. The Constitution doesn't give them veto power over presidential authority—no matter how much the Left wishes it did.

Want the full story on how activist judges are sabotaging America? The mainstream media won't tell you, but PJ Media VIP members get exclusive analysis and uncensored coverage of the Left's judicial warfare against Trump's agenda. Join PJ Media VIP today using code FIGHT for 60% off and help us expose how unelected judges are undermining our constitutional republic. Plus, enjoy ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Don't wait—sign up now and support fearless journalism.

Matt Margolis

“He’s a great columnist. I think he’s terrific.”  - Mark Levin

Matt Margolis is a conservative commentator and columnist. His work has been cited on Fox News and national conservative talk radio, including The Rush Limbaugh Show, The Mark Levin Show, and The Dan Bongino Show. Matt is the author of several books and has appeared on Newsmax, OANN, Real America’s Voice News, and even CNN.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to tips@mattmargolis.com

Read more by Matt Margolis
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: JUDICIAL ACTIVISM

Recommended

The New York Times Drops a Massive Truth Bomb on the Democrats Matt Margolis
Help Europe and Hurt Russia — Or Anger Democrats? Charlie Martin
You're Not Going to Believe Why the WH Correspondents' Association Fired Comedian Hired for Annual Dinner Rick Moran
Can We Stop this ‘Third Term’ Nonsense? If Trump Wants to Be Great, He Needs to Walk Away. Scott Pinsker
In 2016, Ivanka was Trump’s Most Trusted Advisor. Today, It’s Don Jr. — and That’s Changed EVERYTHING. Scott Pinsker
You Won’t Believe What Insanity HHS Was Funding Catherine Salgado

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Democrats Are Doubling Down on the Same Radical Policies That Cost Them the 2024 Election
In 2025, WebMD Claims COVID Vax ‘Still Crucial for Children’
Reclaiming Our ‘Enthusiasm in Liberty’
Advertisement