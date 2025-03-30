Here’s How the Republicans Are Fighting Back Against Activist Judges

President Trump's agenda to get America back on track is being thwarted not just by obstructionist Democrats in Congress but also by activist judges who think they can override the constitutional authority of the Executive Branch. These unelected partisans in black robes seem to think they can dictate everything from immigration policy to personnel decisions within the administration.

But Republicans aren't taking this judicial overreach lying down. They're launching a counteroffensive that's long overdue, with hearings planned for next week to address this blatant abuse of judicial power.

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) told Fox News Digital that House Republicans are preparing to tackle this issue head-on. “I think the administration's doing the right thing by fighting it legally," he said. "There's a good bill that we're considering. So, we'll be looking at that next week.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) concurred.

"We'll do everything that we can with our legislative toolkit to ensure that they are doing what's right by the American people and then also following through on our constitutional obligations,” she said. “Right before President Trump took office, the Democrats actually knowingly made admissions that they were appointing obstructionist justices in order to undermine what the president's agenda was.”

"Those judges are not elected to office to interpret or set foreign policy perspective. That is the entire job of the administration," Luna added.

"Who the hell do they think they are?" asked Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas. "A district in the east, or whatever, to be able to do an injunction and apply it to the whole country, they shouldn’t have the ability to do that. They shouldn't do it," he said. Speaking with Fox News Digital on the steps of the Capitol, Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Ohio, pointed to an inscription on the Supreme Court building, saying, "It says equal justice under the law. So, when you have jurists that are acting in an unconstitutional manner… they need to go, period." "We're coequal branches of government," he went on, adding, "That dude, he's not a king." Rep. Michael Rulli, R-Ohio, called the use of activist judges to override foreign policy "really scary." "As far as the low-lying judges, it's a little bit scary to think that they could actually stop the progression of a federal movement where you have the executive branch which should be the final say as far as that," he said.

The Trump administration has already scored some victories against this judicial activism, and while it's refreshing to see at least some judges still understand their constitutional role, the fact that we need legislation to stop activist judges from playing politics from the bench shows just how far the Left has gone in corrupting our judicial system.

The American people elected President Trump to implement his America First agenda. It's time these activist judges step aside and let him do exactly that. The Constitution doesn't give them veto power over presidential authority—no matter how much the Left wishes it did.

