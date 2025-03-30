Who Expected Bill Maher to Drop This Truth Bomb About NPR?

This week, Katherine Maher, the CEO of National Public Radio (NPR), testified before Congress -- and it was a disaster. Among other things, she claimed she’s never seen any instance of political bias at NPR during her time there.

I’ll just let that simmer for a minute, because her assertion was so absurd that Bill Maher, no relation, couldn’t even deny the truth on the latest episode of his HBO show “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

In fact, he didn’t hold back at all. He called out NPR’s “crazy left-wing” bias and questioned whether taxpayer dollars should continue to fund public broadcasters in 2025.

Maher began by addressing the testimony of NPR and PBS heads before Congress, where they faced accusations of liberal bias. “Should the government continue to send taxpayer dollars to public broadcasters?” Maher asked. He highlighted that conservative lawmakers have long sought to cut funding to these institutions, a push he believes may finally succeed under the new Trump administration.

Maher then turned his attention to NPR’s leadership, specifically referencing Katherine Maher, who served as NPR’s CEO until 2021. “I mean, I also read my namesake, Katherine Maher, was head of NPR. And, you know, she said, we’re completely unbiased. Give me a break, lady,” he said, dismissing her claim as laughable. “I mean, they’re crazy far left.”

So, why would Katherine Maher say such a thing? Well, as we previously pointed out, she is a radical anti-Trump left-winger. She's called Trump a “fascist” and a “deranged racist sociopath,” said that America is “addicted to white supremacy,” and has publicly chastised using the phrase “boy and girl” because it “erases the language of non-binary people.”

That puts things into perspective, doesn’t it?

Maher went on to express his broader concerns about government funding for public media. “I think we’re past the age, really, where the government… why do we need to subsidize?” Maher questioned. He pointed out that the media landscape had changed dramatically, with deepening political polarization. “We’re so polarized. These outlets became popular at a time when Republicans and Democrats didn’t hate each other and weren’t at each other’s throats and didn’t think each other was an existential threat,” Maher observed.

Maher’s remarks were rooted in his belief that public broadcasters, such as NPR and PBS, no longer serve the function they once did. In the past, he suggested, these outlets may have provided a necessary neutral space. However, given the intense divisions that define today’s political environment, Maher argued, such organizations have outlived their usefulness. “In that world, you can’t have places like this, I think, anymore. They have to be private,” he stated, calling for public broadcasters to operate independently of government funding.

Let’s be honest; Bill Maher has a point. We’re long past the time when NPR or PBS could claim to be unbiased. The reality is, rampant polarization has infected every corner of our society—even the judiciary, where left-wing judges now routinely ignore the Constitution to issue blatantly partisan rulings. It’s high time we rein in judicial activism, and we certainly shouldn’t be funding broadcast networks that operate with clear political bias on the taxpayers’ dime.

