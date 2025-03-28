Kaitlan Collins Really Likes to Get (Verbally) Spanked

You know, if I were a better person, I would feel bad for the leftists who keep beating their empty heads against the wall in their attempts to derail President Trump's agenda. Then again, the mere fact that I think about feeling bad for them makes me a better person than any of them are. My powers of rationalization never stop growing.

Not only do I not feel bad, but I am deriving pleasure from watching the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media flail while employing the same tired playbook that should have been thrown out after last year's election. This line from my most recent VIP column applies to the subject of this one as well: "...leftists in media still think that the mere repetition of a lie will make the great unwashed believe it." That could also read, "the mere repetition of their talking points," since all of them are lies.

This isn't just about CNN's Kaitlan Collins, but about all of the idiots in the MSM who mindlessly and reflexively belch questions that are fed to them by their overlords at the Democratic National Committee. Ms. Collins just happens to be the idiot du jour. Or du however you say week in French. Of late, Collins has been taking the heat away from CBS's Margaret Brennan, who recently spent a good six weeks stepping on every rake she could find when interviewing members of the Trump 47 administration.

The temptation to throw in some snark about DEI here is present, but we all know that the men in the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party are as dishonest and intellect-free as the women. When it comes to stupidity, the media leftists have truly achieved their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals.

Ever the dutiful DNC lapdog, our girl Kaitlan is making sure she grills every Republican she runs into this week about the Signal group chat thing, which the Dems will eventually realize isn't the silver bullet that they think it is.

On Wednesday, Matt wrote a post about Collins trying to steamroll White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt with questions about the issue. The exchange ended with the delightfully brutal (to Dems) Leavitt looking to the next questioner and saying, "Kaitlan, I'm not taking your follow-up."

Another exchange in which Collins attempted the same line of talking point cheerleading questioning with VA head Doug Collins (no relation to Kaitlan or Phil) ended just as fruitlessly:

.@SecVetAffairs torches Fake News CNN's @kaitlancollins: "Since you undoubtedly don't want to talk about the VA ... I would like to know why CNN is hostile to veterans — especially one in Florida, where you just had a $5 million defamation suit..." pic.twitter.com/fwnkeg10Zn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 27, 2025

These are just a couple of examples from this week. We've all been writing about Kaitlan Collins for a while now. We're hearing about her more because Trump is back in office and she never passes up an opportunity to prove what an embarrassment she is.

I'll keep having plenty of opportunities to write about Kaitlan Collins, Margaret Brennan, and the rest of the Single Brain Cell Collective because none of them are going to let up on the gas in the Stupid Mobile. They're all a toxic combination of shamelessness and an inability to be embarrassed.

I still am getting used to the fact that Trump has assembled a team that, to a man and woman, can handle the hostile mainstream media attack dogs with the greatest of ease. In all my years of activism and in media I've never seen anything like it. The administration should be working on a training guide to teach Republican candidates how to handle a press corps that will always hate them. A media boot camp, if you will.

Because I could watch this kind of stuff for years.

