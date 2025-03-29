It’s Official! USAID Shutting Down, Democrats Hardest Hit

Patriots, rejoice: USAID, that all-purpose piggy bank for far-left ideologues and jihad terrorists the world over, is now in its final days, and not a moment too soon. USAID has rightly been Exhibit A in DOGE’s contention that the federal government has been wasting staggering amounts of money for years, and it is a massive victory for the Trump administration that this sinister agency, which has also been actively funding America’s enemies, is on its way to the dustbin of history.

The New York Post reported that Trump’s State Department “formally announced Friday it is closing the US Agency for International Development (USAID) after the Trump administration prevailed in a federal court case challenging the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) cost-cutting actions.” At last, some sanity from the courts; we can all be grateful that the Trump-hating Judge Boasberg didn’t get assigned this one on top of all the other stop-Trump cases he has “randomly” been given.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio explained: “Foreign assistance done right can advance our national interests, protect our borders, and strengthen our partnerships with key allies. Unfortunately, USAID strayed from its original mission long ago. As a result, the gains were too few and the costs were too high.” You can say that again, Marco.

The State Department’s U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs proudly announced in Nov. 2024 that “the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $230 million in additional funding to support economic recovery and development programs in the West Bank and Gaza.” This was on top of a jaw-dropping amount of money USAID had already ponied up: “Since 2021, USAID/West Bank and Gaza has invested over $600 million in economic support funding of the Palestinian people, in addition to the over $2.1 billion in humanitarian assistance since October 7, 2023.”

Yes, over two billion to the Palestinians after Hamas massacred 1,200 Israelis, and despite the fact that Hamas stole massive amounts of this “humanitarian aid” and used it to pay its jihad terrorists. And that wasn’t even close to all. USAID also sent mad stacks of “humanitarian aid” to other haters of America, most notably the Taliban.

All in all, USAID sent no less than $18.5 billion to Islamic terror-supporting states in the last few years, including $2.7 billion to Yemen, from which the Houthis menace American shipping; $660 million to Pakistan, which hid Osama bin Laden for years and is still home to innumerable jihad terrorists; $700 million to Iraq, which is essentially a puppet state of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and no less than $3.4 billion to Assad’s Syria, a much higher-profile Iranian client. $1.1 billion went to Lebanon while it was under the control of Hezbollah.

Then there was the comically absurd and/or money laundering side of USAID. The Post noted that “House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Brian Mast (R-Fla.) had called out several USAID grants last month — including $2.5 million for electric vehicles in Vietnam, $47,000 for “a transgender opera in Colombia” and $32,000 for the production of a Peruvian “transgender comic book.”

Those days are gone — forever, we hope. Rubio said: “Thanks to President Trump, this misguided and fiscally irresponsible era is now over. We are reorienting our foreign assistance programs to align directly with what is best for the United States and our citizens.”

Yet with the many tentacles of the deep state, one can never be sure, and Rubio left the door open to more money U.S. taxpayer money flowing out in the near future: “We are continuing essential lifesaving programs and making strategic investments that strengthen our partners and our own country. This is yet another promise made and delivered to the American people.” At least during the Trump administration, however, whatever money is disbursed elsewhere is likely to be spent more wisely, and with America-First principles in mind.

Meanwhile, the left is, of course, howling. The New York Times, of all people, admitted why, apparently inadvertently, in a puff piece about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a few days ago: “Democrats find their legal and fund-raising institutions under attack from the Trump administration.” There it is. You thought DOGE was just cutting government waste, right? But that government waste has been funding the left.

Circuit Judge Roger Gregory sounded the doomsday alarm, lamenting over USAID: “We may never know how many lives will be lost or cut short by the Defendants’ decision to abruptly cancel billions of dollars in congressionally appropriated foreign aid. We may never know the lasting effect of Defendants’ actions on our national aspirations and goals.” We may never know how many leftists will not get a chance to amass a personal fortune, or how many jihad terrorists will have to go without a brand new AK-47, because USAID will be no more. Ding dong, the wicked witch is dead.

USAID is going away, but the media's lies aren't, and that's why we're here. As a PJ Media VIP, you'll get access to all the articles, all the podcasts, and all the light we shed on leftist chicanery and media bias.