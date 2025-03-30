Abortion Activists Freak Out Over States Teaching Basic Biology

On Thursday, Gov. Brad Little (R-Idaho) signed a bill into law that requires "public schools in the state to utilize a prenatal development educational curriculum in their classrooms." States like Tennessee and North Dakota already have similar mandates. The law specifically states:

Advertisement

Beginning with the 2025-2026 school year, each school district, specially chartered district, and public charter school serving students in grades 5 through 12 inclusive, or any combination thereof, shall include instruction on human growth and development as provided in this subsection and subsection (2) of this section. Such instruction shall include but shall 16 not be limited to a presentation of: (a) A high-definition ultrasound video, at least three (3) minutes in 18 duration, showing the development of the brain, heart, sex organs, and other vital organs in early fetal development; and



(b) A high-quality, computer-generated rendering or animation showing the process of fertilization and every stage of human development inside the uterus, noting significant markers in cell growth and organ development for every week of pregnancy until birth.



(2) The instruction required in subsection (1) of this section shall also be included in every class that discusses or provides instruction concerning human biology, discusses or provides instruction concerning contraception, or discusses or provides instruction concerning sexually transmitted diseases or sexually transmitted infections.

Seems pretty reasonable, right? Without fetal growth and development, none of us would exist, and middle and high schoolers — the age of the students who would be the subject of this type of education — should know the basic foundation of human biology.

Advertisement

In addition to biology classes, it sounds like the law makes this a part of any type of class that focuses on sex education, and, again, what's wrong with that? Showing adolescents the realities of pregnancy and emphasizing that unprotected sex can lead to creating a real live human being could encourage abstinence or the importance of using contraception. It could help them take the topic more seriously.

And yes, it could also probably lower abortion rates and maybe even improve mental health outcomes for women, but the anti-life crowd doesn't like that.

Earlier this month, the Sexuality Information and Education Council of the United States (SIECUS), along with representatives from pro-abortion groups Planned Parenthood and Reproaction, held a webinar to "examine the growing push to mandate fetal development lessons and ultrasound videos in schools—a calculated effort to insert anti-abortion ideology under the false pretense of education."

I didn't watch the webinar myself because there are few things I want to do less than spend my Sunday listening to white liberal harpies screeching at me, but the pro-life organization Live Action took one for the team and said the women in the video called this type of teaching "misinformation." So much for the party of science. They also call it "medically inaccurate."

Advertisement

One of their issues seems to be with a video that some states may be incorporating into their fetal development teachings called "Baby Olivia." I did take a few minutes to watch the video, which was produced and created by Live Action. It takes the viewer on a journey through what happens inside a woman's body from fertilization to birth. It's actually pretty cool. And I'm not a doctor, but I'm not sure what's "medically inaccurate" about it unless your idea of medical accuracy is based on a very biased, pro-abortion agenda.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Erin Matson, co-founder and president of Reproaction, says that the video "makes a large number of false, inflammatory, misleading claims not backed by science and that have been debunked by numerous medical professionals." She also takes issue with the fact that the video says life begins at fertilization, something an overwhelming number of scientists — 96% to be exact — agree on, regardless of whether they are for or against abortion.

However, Life Action points out that these pro-abortion women don't mention that their information was taken from the the Endowment for Human Development (EHD), "a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health science education and public health." Its website suggests that the "EHD equips educators, clinicians, and governments to help everyone appreciate, apply, and communicate the science of health and human development. We are committed to neutrality regarding all controversial bioethical issues."

Advertisement

Live Action's website also states that the video "was reviewed and certified by leading OBGYNs and medical professionals: Dr. David Bolender, PhD, Cell Biology, Neurobiology & Anatomy, Medical College of Wisconsin; Dr. Donna Harrison (AAPLOG); Dr. Tara Sander Lee (Charlotte Lozier); Dr Katrina Furth (Charlotte Lozier); Michelle Cretella, MD Executive Director of the American College of Pediatricians; and Jeffrey Barrows, DO, MA (Ethics) and Senior VP Bioethics and Public Policy."

And let's say it does prevent a teenage girl or young woman from having an abortion. Why would someone have such an issue with that? Isn't it her body, her choice? That's what they're always shouting at us about.

Abortion is not a positive thing, no matter how you look at it and even if you don't believe in the sanctity of life. Women who go through with it are more likely to be depressed, suffer from anxiety, be suicidal, and have overall bad mental health. They're more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol. Abortions can also physically damage a woman's body, prevent her from having children, and can possibly even lead to death. Why do you want to force that on someone when they have several other options?

Groups like Planned Parenthood and Reproaction aren't concerned with that though. Pro-abortion activists don't want what's best for the people they claim to serve; they just want to force death upon infants and a life of misery, self-loathing, and regret on women. I guess misery loves company. And they'll attempt to knock down anyone who stands in their way. If they truly cared about the young girls and women, they'd welcome a full, well-rounded education on pregnancy and all things associated with it.

Advertisement

Our culture is under attack by miserable, self-hating liberals who will stop at nothing to make sure the rest of the world is as unhappy as they are. We can't let them win. When you sign up to become a PJ Media VIP member, well, to be quite honest, you keep us in business. You give our pro-life voices a platform to counter the disease known as liberalism.

Would you mind signing up today? You get some pretty cool perks too. We're actually holding a huge sale right now. Just click on this link and use the code word FIGHT to become a VIP member. It's less than $20 for an entire year. I think that's a mere drop in the bucket to ensure conservatives can keep up the fight against the left. Besides, if Democrats find themselves back in power anytime soon, it's going to cost all a heck of a lot more. Thank you!



