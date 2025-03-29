Honor Our Heroes on Vietnam Veterans’ Day

The military heroes who came home to lies, harassment, abuse, and hatred are finally receiving overdue recognition, as Saturday is Vietnam Veterans’ Day.

Signed into law by Donald Trump during his first term in 2017, Vietnam Veterans’ Day pay tribute to the brave veterans, both living and deceased, who fought for freedom during the Vietnam War. Vietnam War Commemoration explains the choice of date: “It was chosen to be observed in perpetuity as March 29, 1973 was the day United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished and also the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.”

America’s so-called “peace” movement and politicians’ incompetence doomed the free Vietnamese to mass slaughter, and our own Vietnam war veterans to hellish homecomings. America won every battle, and at the last second deliberately decided to waste the sacrifice of our men and “lose” the war. And never did the veterans receive the praise they had earned, as veterans of former wars had. “Disrespect for Vietnam vets is fact, not fiction,” wrote Vietnam veteran Bob Feist. He described spitting, egging, insults, and he purchased a wig to hide his military haircut. “I am not aware of many Vietnam vets who were not subjected to some disrespect, either personal or from the culture that called us ‘baby killers,’” he declared.

Some of the horrific traps set for American soldiers by the vicious, genocidal Viet Cong during the Vietnam War. Photos taken by me at Cu Chi Tunnels in Vietnam — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) Mar 28, 2025

It was disturbing during my trip to Vietnam to note that the anti-American Communist propaganda museum in Saigon heavily borrowed from leftist American and Western media sources to smear Americans, while ignoring the widespread war crimes of the Viet Cong. Who needs Communist state propaganda when you have U.S. mainstream media to rely on?

In fact, my great-aunt was treated just as horribly by “peace” activists after her husband Marine Bruce Webb was killed in Vietnam as veterans were. The hatred is still so strong even today that I have personally witnessed a young, woke punk hurling frenzied epithets in an elderly Vietnam veteran’s face. But try finding honest information on the Communist Viet Cong, who slaughtered at least a million civilians, besides the death toll of American and free Vietnamese soldiers killed during the war. You can read some details here of Viet Cong atrocities, but be aware the content is highly graphic.

Whether the Vietnam veterans died far from home, such as my great-uncle, or survived to come home and face domestic vitriol, such as Terry Ohlemeier, a Silver Star recipient who ultimately flew one of the last helicopters out of Saigon (perforce stranding millions of free Vietnamese with Viet Cong butchers, a tragedy from which he never completely recovered), the physical and psychological wounds were very real and painful.

Read about Vietnam War heroes here, and, if you can, attend an event on Saturday, or reach out to a Vietnam veteran you know to thank them for their service. They were first in war, vilified in peace, and deserve a special place in the hearts of their countrymen.

