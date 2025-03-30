Leftist Arsonist Targets Republican HQ in New Mexico, Walks Away Feeling Righteous

The left these days has lost a considerable amount of its political power as well as its cultural hegemony, which not too long ago seemed complete and invincible. In response to all these losses, leftists are showing an increasing propensity for terrorism, and like fanatics of all stripes throughout history, as they engage in all this violence, they think they’re righteous. One recent victim of these violent hard-left ideologues was the Republican Party of New Mexico’s Albuquerque headquarters.

CBS News reported Sunday that “the Republican Party of New Mexico said its Albuquerque headquarters was targeted Sunday in what it called a ‘deliberate act of arson.’” The leftists laid waste to the entryway to the Republicans’ offices, and spraypainted “ICE=KKK” on the side of the building. Imaginative!

🚨I received exclusive photos from the New Mexico GOP showing that their HQ in Albuquerque was firebombed last night



This was a deliberate act of domestic terrorism



The culprits spray painted “ICE = KKK”



Let the federal crackdown begin pic.twitter.com/H9qNwos4zx — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 30, 2025

The Republicans called this a “horrific attack, fueled by hatred and intolerance,” and that it certainly was. The leftists who did this were acting in the same way that all hard-left regimes in modern history have behaved, from the French Revolution to Stalin’s Russia, Mao, and Pol Pot. Leftist leaders have a long tradition of encouraging blind, all-encompassing hatred of their opponents, so as to deaden the conscience of their cadres and make it easier for them to do violence to those whom those leaders designate as the enemy.

Nowadays it’s Tesla owners and Republicans, who are mostly two distinct groups. And in New Mexico, which has only voted for a Republican presidential candidate once in the last nine elections (for George W. Bush in 2004), the Republicans aren’t sure they’ll get justice. Republican Party of New Mexico chairwoman Amy Barela said: “We will not allow New Mexico's broken criminal justice system to dilute the seriousness of this attack. The Republican Party of New Mexico will not be silenced. We will emerge from this stronger, more united, and more determined to fight for the people of New Mexico and the future of our country.”

It's ironic that we are seeing all this terrorism coming from the left after Biden regime apparatchiks assured us for four years that the biggest terror threat the nation faced came from “white supremacists,” with the strong implication that Trump supporters were racist, violent and dangerous. FBI director Christopher Wray testified before members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in March 2021, saying: “The top threat we face from [domestic violent extremists] continues to be those we identify as Racially or Ethnically Motivated Violent Extremists (RMVEs), specifically those who advocate for the superiority of the white race.”

Wray wasn’t alone. Old Joe Biden then said it during his speech to a Joint Session of Congress in April 2021: “We won’t ignore what our own intelligence agencies have determined – the most lethal terrorist threat to the homeland today is from white supremacist terrorism.” The following month, a revealing piece in Yahoo News by “journalist” Alexander Nazaryan stated that Biden’s desperately corrupt and partisan Attorney General Merrick Garland “told Congress on Wednesday that violence incited by white supremacists poses ‘the most dangerous threat to our democracy.’ That assertion reflects near-universal consensus among national security experts.”

In June 2021, Biden doubled down: “As I said in my address to the joint session of Congress: According to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today. Not ISIS, not al Qaeda — white supremacists.”

Islamic jihadis remain a genuine threat, but attention needs to be paid also to the reality of leftist terrorism. Leftists are angry, given to violence, and convinced that patriots (as well left-wing Tesla owners who were on the side of righteousness until Elon Musk started fighting against government corruption) are “fascists” who are a deep threat to “our democracy.” While the Biden apparatchiks never could come up with any significant number of actual examples of “white supremacist” terrorism they talked about so much, leftist terrorism is increasingly common, and will become a grim element of daily life all over the country if the Trump administration doesn’t call it out as such and act decisively against it.

The New Mexico Republican headquarters should be the last one to fall victim to arson. Restoring law and order in this chaotic age will be difficult given the large number of Obama and Biden judges on the bench, but if the effort is not made, the situation is certain to get worse.

