The Morning Briefing: Well, It's Been Fun — Trump's Commie Labor Pick Confirmed

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Azawhyyndus walked a fine line between Bundt cake mastery and the madness of Spam-infused pudding.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: When I first took over this newsletter back in August of 2019, many regular readers were upset that I was no longer posting the president's daily press schedule, which my predecessor Liz did every day. I wasn't on that email list back then. I was also in a "This is my thing now and I'm making it my own," mood at the time. Well, I've made it my own and I'm getting the emails now, so I'll post whatever they send me in the new "POTUS Press Today" section at the very end. Also, keep your eyes peeled for a new "Mailbag of Magnificence" email addy.

Yesterday was, for the most part, one of celebration for those of us who have been riding the Trump Train. The White House sent out a press release celebrating the Trump administration's "50 wins in 50 days," which Paula wrote about here. It's a fun romp through the list, one which I very much enjoyed.

Then some other news broke.

OK, I hope that this is the last time that I have to write about this execrable woman. If I don't have to, it's because she ends up toeing the Trump 47 company line — which I sincerely hope will be the case. Should I have the occasion to write anything about the goings-on at the Department of Labor, it won't be about anything pleasant.

This is from my Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold:

The Senate has confirmed that former Oregon Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer will lead the Department of Labor, finalizing President Donald Trump's Cabinet. This confirmation marks a significant step in the administration's efforts to fill key positions, with Chavez-DeRemer poised to oversee the nation's wor kforce policies and labor standards.

That news was, put mildly, a buzz kill after the "50 Wins" list. I have not been shy about my dislike for this woman's politics. For starters, she's an Oregon Republican, which I'm not even sure is legal. When it comes to Big Labor, she's virtually indistinguishable from your garden variety Democrat. She's so awful in that regard that she's got me agreeing with Mitch McConnell. Here's more from Sarah's post:

“The American people demand and deserve change after four years of economic heartache under the ‘most pro-union administration in American history.’ Unfortunately, Lori Chavez-DeRemer’s record pushing policies that force hardworking Americans into union membership suggests more of the same," McConnell said in a statement.

The first time I wrote about Chavez-DeRemer was back in November, when she was first nominated for the post. Her nomination set off all kinds of warning bells for me because she was one of the co-sponsors of the Dem-friendly PRO Act, which legalizes union thuggery and bullying via what we used to call "card check" back in the Tea Party days. It was one of the more insidious Dem initiatives that we were fighting against lo those many years ago. Suddenly, the guy who I'd enthusiastically voted for was nominating her for a position in his cabinet.

This is why I drink.

That wasn't the only red flag that came with the announcement of Chavez-DeRemer's nomination. As I wrote in that first column, her nomination was praised by Randi Weingarten, the head of the American Federation of Teachers. The woman most responsible for keeping kids out of school during COVID and putting them woefully behind in their education, perhaps permanently.

That's where everything gets weird for me. President Trump has been very clear about his desire to dismantle the Department of Education, yet he's now got teachers' union fave in his cabinet. That seems like a whole lot of cross-purposes there.

During her confirmation hearing, Chavez-DeRemer said that she knew that the PRO Act was "imperfect." That's the kind of language that politicians use when their pet legislation is defeated — which the PRO Act was — and they want to tweak it a little to give it another go. It's notable that she didn't renounce it. I would love to be wrong about her, but that was very telling.

As I wrote in a Briefing last month, Trump doesn't owe Big Labor anything just because Teamsters president Sean O'Brien gave an OK speech at the Republican National Convention and his union officially didn't endorse anyone in the election. All of the rationale for giving Chavez-DeRemer a cabinet post is garbage.

Again, I hope I'm wrong. It doesn't happen much, but we're living in magical times.

Everything Isn't Awful

Music on for this one.

The general is checking his troops pic.twitter.com/HHb5eRj1oo — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) March 10, 2025

VodkaPundit. 'Terrorists Are Killing Everyone,' the Christian Genocide in the Middle East

Christian Persecution Still Rampant Globally

Winning: Zelensky Apologizes to Trump

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Hit Piece on Data Republican (Small r) Snares Her Husband

Trump Administration Celebrates a Whopping 50 Wins in 50 Days!

Usha Vance Makes Her First Solo Appearance

Trans Rocker Goes Full Blasphemous at Bernie Rally

French (Government-Owned!) Media: 'How Could You Not' Compare Trump to Hitler?

Just the cartels. Is Mexico Returning to Paganism?

Elon Musk Dishes About the Darker Side of a Tech Billionaire With Epstein Ties

Oh. New York Times: Dems Now 'Regret' Their Response to Trump's Speech

Gov. Cox and Free Speech

Kim Jong Un Tests Trump With Ballistic Missile Launch

And then jail her. Trump Could Recoup Court Costs From Fani Willis Case

SEE YA! Longtime WaPo Editor Ruth Marcus Resigns After Column Criticizing Jeff Bezos Gets Pulled

Kristi Noem Refutes Media Attempt at Demonizing Immigration Policy

She's a commie. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer Confirmed Head of Labor, Completing Trump's Cabinet

Sig Sauer's Response to P320 Controversy Not Covering Company in Glory

Cam&Co. Colorado Dem Embraces Racist Roots of Gun Control to Attack Permitless Carry

As War on 'Assault Weapons' Continues, One Significant Fact Remains Undiscussed

A Startup Has Created a Lab Where AI Runs Its Own Experiments

Musk: 'It Is Tough Sledding, But I Think We're Doing the Right Thing Here'

Agree, it's dumb. This Is Stupid: Justice Department Investigating Big Egg Over Price Increases

Democrats Are Again Lying About Supposed Medicare/Medicaid Cuts in the Budget CR

Senate Dems, Others Agitate for Release of Hamas Supporter Mahmoud Khalil - Trump Fires Back

MSNBC Guest Claims 'Strong Mainstream Nonpartisan' Media Is Gone. She's Right... for the WRONG Reason.

'You Believe in Pregnant Men': Twitter Gives Stephen King a HARD Lesson in What a 'Lunatic' Is

'I Missed No Point': Bethany Mandel Sets Piers Morgan STRAIGHT on Why Israel Can Cut Off Gaza's Power

Bill Offers Early Release and Free Rent to Juvenile Killers (Limit: Two Murders)

Is History Rhyming in Canada?

Everything Is Rotten in the State of Academia

Unleash the Dogs of Progressivism

The Truth About Meghan Markle's New Netflix Show

Democrats Keep Defending the Indefensible

Curious Deluge of Seed Oil Apologism Crops up in Legacy Media

GOLD. 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay

Watch As Tornado Hits Florida TV Station & Meteorologist Covers It Live On Air

The X-37B spaceplane lands after helping pave the way for "maneuver warfare"

Where the Savior Fish Still Swims

The State Department is misgendering citizens on their passports and leaving others in limbo with long waits for documents. https://t.co/eBJl7d923h — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 10, 2025

'Ladies And Gentlemen, We Got Him': RFK Jr. Announces Seal Team Six Has Neutralized The Kool-Aid Man https://t.co/gU6cKVkCGw pic.twitter.com/XV9KMf3nTT — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 9, 2025

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

