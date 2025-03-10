Trans Rocker Goes Full Blasphemous at Bernie Rally

A transgender punk rocker (emphasis on punk) who looks like the “after” poster for an anti-Satanism commercial just went full-on blasphemous at a weird Bernie Sanders rally.

The very wealthy socialist senator and professional hypocrite held a “Fight Oligarchy” rally in Wisconsin Friday with an estimated 3,000+ attendees that featured a disturbing performance by “Laura Jane” Grace, a biological male and lead of the band Against Me! After some 15 years with the band, Grace, whose real name is Thomas James Gabel, per Breitbart, came out as “transgender.” The lumbering lunatic used his platform Friday to insult God with vile sexual innuendos.

Socialism as a slightly moderated form of Marxism is intrinsically opposed to Judeo-Christianity, which is why socialist and Communist countries always begin or end by persecuting religious individuals. Bernie Sanders is no exception.

[Warning: explicit language.]

During the rally, Grace sang, “Does your God have a big fat d*ck? Because it feels like he is f*cking me!” Grace followed up that egregious obscenity by belting out, “Does he shoot wads of honey and c*m twice on Easter Sunday?” The latter phrase is a porn reference. And Democrats wonder why they lost the election in 2024.

Grace’s despicable lyrics also included, “Can he c*m a shotgun blast and shoot salvation up your a*s? Does he chew c*ck like bubblegum and give bl**jobs like a vacuum?” Despite all that, Sanders personally thanked the transgender rocker during the rally. A clip shared by filmmaker Robby Starbuck shows Sanders thanking “Laura Jane Grace” to audience cheers.

Grace’s performance, unsurprisingly, triggered protests from conservatives. Newsmax host Todd Starnes furiously posted, “Mr. Grace sang one of the most profane and disgraceful songs about Christianity and Almighty God. It was utter garbage… One day Christ-hating Democrats like Bernie and his transgender pal will stand before [the] great judgment throne to answer for this filth. God will not be mocked.”

Legal expert Jonathan Turley said Grace was an example of why Democrats lost the last election. “Sanders's ‘Fighting Oligarchy’ tour somehow became a fighting divinity tour. Any message was overwhelmed by the disgusting lyrics of the featured singer Laura Jane Grace,” Turley wrote.

Starbuck shared a photo and commented, “Wow. Can now confirm @BernieSanders had little kids in attendance at the rally where he thanked a transgender singer for performing the ‘Does your God have[…’] song. What the h[*]ll is wrong with Bernie Sanders? Pure evil.”

Grace apparently has gone to libraries to indoctrinate children into LGBTQ ideology, according to a video that shows him performing for an infant and a depressed-looking 6-year-old who was “gender-transitioned” by his woke mom at age five, so the rocker’s corruption of the innocent is nothing new. But it is disgusting that an American politician would praise Grace and that any parents would be willing to expose their children to such a sick individual.

May God have mercy on our nation, sick as it is with sexual perversion and hatred of morality.

