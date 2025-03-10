Trump Administration Celebrates a Whopping 50 Wins in 50 Days!

It's been an epic 50 days, with President Trump and his administration notching win after win after win. And the president shows no signs of stopping. The White House sent out a press release on Monday celebrating the things Trump has accomplished for the American people, including securing the border, bringing back American hostages, reinstating with back pay soldiers who had been discharged for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine, and making it the policy of the United States that there are only two genders. He's even giving us our plastic straws back!

Here is the complete list. I'm sure it will brighten your Monday!

1. President Trump secured the border in unprecedented fashion.

Illegal border crossings have declined to the lowest level ever recorded — down 94% from last February and down 96% from the all-time high of the Biden Administration. In one sector, illegal border crossings are down 99% over 2023.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin: “If Fox were to send me down there right now, I would have trouble finding a single migrant on camera.”

CBS immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez: “Typically, when we go to the U.S./Mexico border, we at least see one group of people who are trying to cross into the U.S. illegally. We did not see a single migrant.”

2. President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act into law.

The law requires illegal immigrants arrested or charged with theft or violence to be detained — honoring the memory of Laken Riley, a Georgia college student brutally murdered by an illegal immigrant released into the country.

3. President Trump is deporting illegal immigrant killers, rapists, and drug dealers en masse.

The list of illegal immigrant criminals arrested and set for deportation include convicted killers, child molesters, child pornographers, gang members, terrorists, and drug traffickers.

4. President Trump’s tariffs are leveling the playing field for American workers.

President Trump restored a 25% tariff on steel imports and elevated the tariff to 25% on aluminum imports to protect these critical American industries from unfair foreign competition – a move praised by the Steel Manufacturers Association, the Aluminum Association, and businesses across the country.

President Trump unveiled a plan for fair and reciprocal trade, making clear to the world that the United States will no longer tolerate being ripped off.

5. President Trump is taking on the fentanyl crisis.

President Trump implemented an additional 10% tariff on imports from China in order to stem the flow of illegal aliens and fentanyl.

President Trump forced Mexico and Canada to address the fentanyl being trafficked into our country.

6. President Trump has secured billions of dollars in new U.S.-based investments.

Apple announced a historic $500 billion investment that will create 20,000 new U.S.-based jobs.

TSMC announced an unprecedented $100 billion investment in U.S.-based semiconductor chip manufacturing.

President Trump announced the largest artificial intelligence infrastructure project in history, securing $500 billion in planned private sector investment — with major CEOs agreeing it would not have been possible without President Trump’s leadership.

President Trump secured a $20 billion investment by DAMAC Properties to build new U.S.-based data centers.

CMA CGM announced a $20 billion investment in U.S. shipbuilding and logistics, which will create 10,000 new jobs.

Eli Lilly and Company announced a $27 billion investment in its U.S.-based manufacturing.

The Trump Administration announced an $18 billion investment by American liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter Venture Global into their Plaquemines LNG export facility — made possible by President Trump’s energy policies.

Wisconsin-based Clarios, a leader in low-voltage energy storage, announced a $6 billion plan to expand its U.S.-based manufacturing.

Saudi Arabia declared its intention to invest $600 billion in the United States over the next four years.

Taiwan pledged to boost its investment in the United States.

7. President Trump is bringing manufacturing back to America.

The U.S. gained 10,000 manufacturing jobs in President Trump’s first full month in office — led by the auto sector, which gained the most new jobs in 15 months. This is a swift turnaround after losing an average of 9,000 manufacturing jobs per month in the final year of the Biden Administration.

Stellantis will reopen its assembly plant in Illinois, build its next-generation Dodge Durango in Michigan, and make new investments in their Ohio and Indiana facilities.

Nissan is expected to move some production to the U.S.

Mercedes-Benz announced plans to “grow” its vehicle production in the U.S.

Honda is expected to produce its next-generation Civic hybrid model in Indiana.

Electronics giants Samsung and LG “are considering moving their plants in Mexico to the U.S.” now that President Trump is back in office.

Siemens announced a $285 million investment in U.S. electrical product manufacturing, which will create more than 900 new skilled manufacturing jobs.

8. President Trump rescued American citizens held hostage abroad.

President Trump secured the release of six American hostages in Venezuela, two Americans in Afghanistan, an American-Israeli citizen in Hamas captivity, a Pennsylvania teacher in Russian captivity, and an American citizen in Belarus — bringing the total number of American hostages released under President Trump to 11.

9. President Trump restored maximum pressure on Iran.

The Department of the Treasury is “sanctioning an international network for facilitating the shipment of millions of barrels of Iranian crude oil worth hundreds of millions of dollars to the People’s Republic of China.”

President Trump redesignated the Iran-backed Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.

10. President Trump signed an executive order to reinstate with backpay U.S. service members who were discharged under the military’s Biden-era COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

11. President Trump secured the arrest of an international terrorist.

The Trump Administration arrested Mohammad “Jafar” Sharifullah, the ISIS-K terrorist who orchestrated the attack at Abbey Gate, Afghanistan, that claimed the lives of 13 heroic U.S. service members.

The families of the 13 service members expressed their “heartfelt gratitude and thank you to President Trump and his administration for the absolute quick manner in which they found and extradited the ‘monster’ that planned and facilitated the bombing.”

12. President Trump unleashed American energy.

President Trump declared a National Energy Emergency to unlock America’s full energy potential and bring down costs for American families — and the U.S. is now the largest net exporter of natural gas in the world.

President Trump re-opened 625 million acres for offshore drilling, which Biden banned in his waning days, in order to “drill, baby, drill.”

President Trump established the National Energy Dominance Council to maximize use of America’s extensive energy resources.

13. President Trump ended Biden’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export ban.

The Trump Administration has already approved two massive LNG projects in the U.S.

14. President Trump rescinded every one of the Biden Administration’s job-killing, pro-China, anti-American energy regulations.

President Trump terminated the job-killing “Green New Scam.”

President Trump withdrew from the disastrous Paris Climate Agreement, which unfairly ripped off our country.

President Trump paused federal permitting for massive wind farms, which degrade our natural landscapes and fail to serve American consumers.

President Trump reversed bureaucratic regulations that impeded Alaska’s ability to develop its vast natural resources.

President Trump scrapped an Obama-era rule on greenhouse gases.

15. President Trump ended the Biden Administration’s abuse of the illegal immigrant “parole” scheme.

16. President Trump is pursuing world peace.

President Trump has brought Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table through historic peace talks in Saudi Arabia in pursuit of peace.

President Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he proposed a bold vision for securing lasting peace in Gaza.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman described the proposal as “brilliant, historic and the only idea I have heard in 50 years that has a chance of bringing security, peace and prosperity to this troubled region.”

President Trump secured Israel’s agreement to begin negotiations on ending the war in Gaza and issued the “Shalom Hamas” ultimatum demanded the safe return of the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

17. President Trump signed an executive order to protect children from chemical and surgical mutilation.

In Illinois, Chicago Lurie Children’s Hospital paused sex-change surgeries for patients under 19 as it “work[s] to understand the rapidly evolving environment."

In Colorado, Denver Health announced it would stop performing sex change surgeries on minor children, while UCHealth said it was ending so-called “gender-affirming care” for all minors.

In Washington, D.C., Children’s National Hospital “paused” prescribing puberty blockers and hormone therapies for minors, while Northwest Washington Hospital did the same.

In Virginia, VCU Health and Children’s Hospital of Richmond “suspended” providing transgender-related medication and surgeries for minors, while UVA Health also “suspended” transgender-related services for minors.

18. President Trump ended the unfair practice of forcing women to compete against men in sports.

The executive order resulted in the NCAA changing its rules.

19. President Trump is ending waste, fraud, and abuse in government.

President Trump established the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to maximize government productivity and ensure the best use of taxpayer funds — which has already achieved tens of billions of dollars in savings for taxpayers.

President Trump stopped the waste, fraud, and abuse within USAID — ensuring taxpayers are no longer on the hook for funding pet projects of entrenched bureaucrats, such as sex changes in Guatemala.

President Trump shut down the wasteful Biden-era “Climate Corps” program.

20. President Trump is reforming the federal bureaucracy.

President Trump ordered federal workers to return to the office five days a week.

President Trump ordered federal agencies hire no more than one employee for every four employees who leave.

President Trump ended the wasteful Federal Executive Institute, which had become a training ground for bureaucrats.

President Trump ordered the termination of all federal Fake News media contracts.

The Trump Administration ordered the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau — the brainchild of Elizabeth Warren, which funneled cash to left-wing advocacy groups — to halt operations.

21. President Trump ended “diversity, equity, and inclusion” initiatives.

As a result, taxpayer-funded PBS closed its DEI office, Disney dropped two of its DEI programs, Goldman Sachs ended its DEI policy, and the Federal Communications Commission opened an investigation into discriminatory DEI policies at Comcast, an entity it regulates.

The Trump Administration changed federal contracting rules to eliminate DEI considerations.

22. President Trump ended the indoctrination of American students.

President Trump banned COVID-19 vaccine mandates at schools that receive federal funding.

President Trump ordered an end to the radical indoctrination of children in K-12 schools that receive federal funding.

23. President Trump ended the weaponization of government against its citizens.

The Department of Justice immediately began rooting out politically motivated lawfare that occurred in the Biden Administration.

President Trump suspended security clearances for dozens of individuals involved in pushing fake hoaxes and misinformation against political opponents.

24. President Trump reversed the lawfare against American citizens.

President Trump ordered an end to anti-Christian bias in the federal government.

President Trump ordered an end to all censorship of Americans by the federal government.

President Trump ordered an examination of all regulations to assess any infringements on Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

President Trump granted full and unconditional pardons to 23 pro-life Americans who were unjustly persecuted by the Biden Administration.

President Trump pardoned two Washington, D.C., police officers who were imprisoned simply for doing their jobs of apprehending criminals.

25. President Trump is making life more affordable for everyday Americans.

A new study found President Trump’s deregulation efforts since taking office have saved Americans $180 billion — or $2,100 in savings for a family of four.

Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates have fallen for seven straight weeks.

The Trump Administration postponed burdensome Biden-era efficiency standard rules for the following appliances, saving American consumers large sums: Central air conditioners: Biden rules were slated to make air conditioners $1,100 more expensive. Gas water heaters: Biden rules were slated to make water heaters $2,800 more expensive. Gas stoves: Biden rules were slated to make stoves $3,250 more expensive. Clothes washers and dryers: Biden rules were slated to make washers $200 more expensive. Light bulbs: Biden rules were slated to make light bulbs $140 more expensive.



26. President Trump made it the official policy of the U.S. government that there are only two sexes.

27. President Trump designated English as the official language of the United States.

28. President Trump is ending anti-Semitism on college campuses.

The Trump Administration canceled $400 million in federal grants to Columbia University over their inaction to protect Jewish students from anti-Semitism and announced additional actions to end the scourge of anti-Semitism on college campuses.

The Trump Administration announced visa restrictions on foreign officials who facilitate illegal immigration into the United States and international students linked to terrorist organizations, including Hamas.

The Department of State revoked the first visa of a foreign student linked to “Hamas-supporting disruptions.”

29. President Trump cut bureaucratic red tape.

President Trump froze most pending Biden-era regulatory actions and implemented a requirement that agencies cut at least ten existing rules or regulations for each new rule or regulation it enacts.

30. President Trump brought back hiring based on merit.

President Trump ordered the federal government to return to merit-based hiring — including at the Federal Aviation Administration, where the Biden Administration specifically recruited individuals with intellectual disabilities and psychiatric issues.

31. President Trump brought military recruitment to the highest numbers in decades.

The U.S. Army saw its highest recruitment numbers in 15 years following President Trump’s victory.

The U.S. Navy is on track for its highest recruitment numbers in two decades.

The U.S. Air Force saw its highest recruitment numbers in 15 years in December, January, and February — while the number of recruits in its Delayed Entry Program is the most in nearly a decade.

32. President Trump banned funding to UNRWA — a United Nations agency that employed hundreds of Hamas and jihad operatives.

33. President Trump is reforming education.

President Trump has called for returning education back to the states amid low test scores and high per-pupil spending.

President Trump took executive action to support parents in choosing the education of their children.

34. President Trump resumed construction of the border wall — adding to the more than 400 miles of border wall built during his first term.

35. President Trump terminated the Biden-era electric vehicle mandate.

President Trump suspended the Biden-era EV charging program, which had resulted in just eight charging stations despite $7.5 billion earmarked for the program.

36. President Trump ended the war on cryptocurrency.

President Trump established the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile to position America as the global leader in cryptocurrency.

President Trump established the Presidential Working Group on Digital Asset Markets to strengthen U.S. leadership in digital finance.

President Trump held the first-of-its-kind White House Digital Assets Summit.

37. President Trump established the Make America Healthy Again Commission, which redirects the national focus to promoting health rather than simply managing disease.

38. President Trump expanded access to in vitro fertilization (IVF).

39. President Trump established the White House Faith Office to protect Americans’ religious liberties.

40. President Trump restored transparency to government.

President Trump ordered the declassification of documents related to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Jr., Robert F. Kennedy, and Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

41. President Trump raised standards for law enforcement.

The Department of Justice dismissed Biden-era lawsuits against police and fire departments over their use of standard aptitude tests, fitness tests, and credit checks in their hiring processes.

42. President Trump is returning law and order to American cities.

President Trump restored the death penalty for federal capital crimes.

President Trump called on Congress to pass a crime bill “getting tougher on repeat offenders while enhancing protections for America’s police officers so they can do their jobs without fear of their lives being totally destroyed.

43. President Trump reformed the federal disaster response.

President Trump revitalized the effort by FEMA to rebuild areas of western North Carolina that were ravaged by Hurricane Helene.

President Trump overrode environmental red tape limiting water availability in California following the state’s water system failure during this year’s devastating wildfires.

The Trump Administration reopened a section of Interstate 40 between North Carolina and Tennessee, which had been destroyed during Hurricane Helene — three times faster and cheaper than expected.

44. President Trump cracked down on so-called “sanctuary cities.”

45. President Trump rolled back the Biden-era push to mandate paper straws.

46. President Trump instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to stop production of the penny, which costs 3.69 cents to make.

47. The Trump Administration terminated approval for New York City’s burdensome “congestion pricing” scheme.

48. President Trump forced Washington, D.C., to cleanup homeless encampments as he pursues policies to restore pride in America’s capital city.

49. President Trump is ending China’s chokehold over the Panama Canal as he seeks its rightful return to U.S. ownership.

Following a visit from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino agreed to withdraw from the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, a debt-trap diplomacy scheme the Chinese Communist Party uses to gain influence over developing nations.

CK Hutchison Holding sold ports operating on both sides of the Panama Canal to a U.S.-based consortium, effectively placing the ports back in American control.

50. President Trump suspended enforcement of invasive, burdensome reporting requirements that saddled small businesses with unnecessary red tape.

National Federation of Independent Business: “NFIB greatly appreciates President Trump’s strong support in this important effort to protect America’s Small Business owners from what he correctly labeled an ‘outrageous and invasive’ Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting requirement… We thank President Trump and his administration for their willingness to stand up for small businesses and address the Beneficial Ownership Information reporting rule.”





