Kim Jong Un Tests Trump With Ballistic Missile Launch

U.S. and South Korea began their first major joint military exercise of President Donald Trump’s second term on Monday, and soon after North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into the sea.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, the missiles were fired from the North’s southwestern Hwanghae Province and were classified as close-range. In response, South Korea’s military has heightened its surveillance and is working closely with U.S. forces to monitor the situation.

“We are aware of the DPRK’s multiple ballistic missile launches and are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea and Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners. The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further unlawful and destabilizing acts,” the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement. “While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, or territory, or to our allies, we continue to monitor the situation. The U.S. commitments to the defense of the ROK and Japan remain ironclad.”

The launches come after South Korean and U.S. forces began their annual Freedom Shield exercise Monday. “Freedom Shield is an 11-day exercise conducted by the Republic of Korea and the United States consisting of training to reflect the Korea Theater of Operations – a combined, joint, multi-domain, and interagency operating environment,” according to the U.S. Army. “Field training events throughout FS25 include urban combat operations, field hospital operations, mass casualty treatment and evacuation, field artillery exercises, air assault training, wet gap crossing, air defense artillery asset deployment and validation, and a joint assault exercise with the U.S. Marine Corps,” the Army added. However, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry is calling the exercises an “aggressive and confrontational war rehearsal.”

“Despite of the DPRK’s repeated warning, the US and the Republic of Korea are dead set on staging the large-scale joint military exercises. This is a dangerous provocative act of driving the acute situation on the Korean peninsula, where a single accidental gun report may spark off a physical conflict between the two sides, beyond the extreme limit,” a statement published in North Korean state media read.

According to CBS News, “The Freedom Shield exercise marks the first large-scale joint exercise since President Trump began his second term. It comes amid growing tensions with North Korea over its nuclear ambitions and its alignment with Russia in President Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine.”

Mr. Trump, who met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un three times during his first term, has expressed his willingness to reach out to Kim again to revive diplomacy, which collapsed due to disagreements over exchanging U.S.-led sanctions against the North and the North's denuclearization steps. But Pyongyang has yet to respond to his overture and has continued its fiery rhetoric against Washington and Seoul over their joint military exercises, which Kim portrays as rehearsals for invasion.

