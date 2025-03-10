Elon Musk Dishes About the Darker Side of a Tech Billionaire With Epstein Ties

If you haven't caught up to why Elon Musk, tech billionaire and the man behind the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), accused a fellow tech founder of all kinds of nefarious business and personal practices, come a little closer and we'll explain.

Recently on an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Musk alleged that Reed Hoffman, creator of LinkedIn, was behind bankrolling pre-election lawsuits against Donald Trump, bankrolled astro-turfed protests against Tesla through his big donations to ActBlue, and was involved with Jeffrey Epstein.

This is how that part of the interview went.

OH SHIT‼️



Elon Musk confirms Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, and Reid Hoffman as Epstein Clients



“Epstein clients, who are obviously extremely powerful politically and very wealthy… Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, and Reid Hoffman, and some others too.”



• Rogan expresses displeasure… pic.twitter.com/EmyEHrcuzw — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) March 1, 2025

During the interview, Rogan and Musk commiserated over the lawfare run against Trump before the election.

Rogan It's terrifying that they could do to a guy so brazenly to a guy who was the president for four years. Musk: That lawsuit was funded by Reid Hoffman, a Dem donor, and also an Epstein client. The plot thickens. Rogan: It's so blatant. It's so obvious. The SpaceX lawsuit, the Trump stuff, it's so obvious. Musk: Known Epstein clients who are obviously extremely powerful—they're powerful politically and very wealthy—are Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, and Reed Hoffman. And some others, too. But those three—so, why was Reed Hoffman so intent on destroying Trump? Rogan: Do you think it's because they're worried about the list coming out? Musk: Yeah. One of the reasons, yeah. Rogan: It's so frustrating to be a situation where the list isn't coming out... Musk: Maybe it'll come out tomorrow. Rogan: Well, then why did they release bullsh*t today? Musk: I don't know. Rogan: Well, what's the point of handing these people a happy folder to wave around in front of the camera when nothing in it is new? It doesn't make any sense. It's not encouraging. Musk: Like I said, the tough thing they've got is they've been made captain of a ship with a hostile crew. So, it's not like you've got magical powers. You're made captain of a hostile crew, but you still have a hostile crew. They've got to bring in people who are helpful rather than obstructionist.

One case against Trump was obviously a patchwork, some would say fraudulently constructed, judge-shopped effort. Indeed, in the E. Jean Carroll case, the New York state legislative Democrats passed a bespoke, temporary law they called the New York Adult Survivors Act, which momentarily lifted the statute of limitations on sexual assault cases (though decades old), long enough for Hoffman's bought and paid for defamation Carroll v Trump to be slid into the court process (P. Diddy victims used this opening as well).

Some have wondered why the litigious Hoffman hasn't filed a lawsuit against Musk. The problem for Hoffman is the truth is a defense in defamation lawsuits. It's the kill shot to lawsuits, actually. It's why Trump is fighting the Carroll lawsuit.

I've looked through many of the lists available so far from the botched Justice Department Epstein files release and haven't found Hoffman's name in the contact list. I've found Dustin Hoffman's name, but not Reed Hoffman. However, I'm still going through the hundreds of pages of the Lolita Express flight logs. Some of that chicken scratch by the pilots is so bad and faded that it's tough to discern names (great enhancement job, SDNY). Sometimes people are described as "a male" or "one female." We're not dealing with in-depth exactitude, here.

We all can't wait until the rest of the Epstein files come out, Pam Bondi.

Hoffman is clapping back at the investigation Musk has been undertaking into what astroturfed political organizations under the fundraising umbrella of ActBlue have protested Musk's Tesla showrooms and intentionally tried to tank the electric car company's stock. But, in fact, Hoffman's shown a proclivity to go after his political foes with dirty campaigns—including trench lawfare.

Hoffman issued a post on X that didn't quite hit the mark. Hoffman's one of the top three ActBlue donors. ActBlue supports the groups going after Tesla.

Just one more of Elon's false claims about me: I never funded anyone for Tesla protests.



I don’t condone violence. But it's clear Americans are angry at him – it’s easier to explain away their anger, than to accept that actions have consequences. https://t.co/mw1GOfoYHx — Reid Hoffman (@reidhoffman) March 10, 2025

Hoffman also stirred the fire against Musk by going on Stephen Colbert's show and saying that Musk's DOGE cost-saving efforts were done in a "cruel" and "unlawful" manner, offering no proof of their illegality or, for that matter, their cruelty—unless reducing head count is "cruel." Over to you, Reed.

Reid Hoffman was just on Colbert attacking Elon Musk, calling what he’s doing with DOGE “unlawful” and “cruel.”



Ironic using those words considering Hoffman “visited Epstein’s compound…Years after Epstein pleaded guilty on charges that he solicited s*x from underage girls.” pic.twitter.com/KfzoAROnGu — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 7, 2025

Hoffman's got more questions to answer about Epstein, it seems, if Musk's information is correct.

Epstein is the pervert, and intelligence asset (if not an operative), who ran a human trafficking factory of underage girls and apparent bribery schemes against some of the world's most famous or infamous people. It's less known that Epstein also indulged his obsession to "seed the human race" with his sperm in eugenics experiments at his 10,000-acre Zorro Ranch in New Mexico. He claimed to have impregnated 20 women there.

One of his "masseuses" at Little St. James, aka,"Pedophile Island," Virginia Giuffre, says that Epstein approached her when she began to "age out" of his sex work—at age 19—and asked to impregnate her. She says she told him "no" and then asked him and Ghislaine Maxwell for proper massage therapy training. They sent her to Thailand to do that, but she was told she'd have to recruit for Epstein. Giuffre escaped to Australia instead.

That is just a bit of background about Epstein.

When Hoffman affiliated with him, Epstein was already an odious and notorious blight on humanity. Hoffman has apologized to the ether for his connections to Epstein, but claims that he didn't associate with Epstein after 2015. Note: Epstein's sweetheart deal (due to his intelligence ties) with Florida-based federal prosecutors occurred in 2008. Donald Trump, by contrast, kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago for trying to beguile an underage daughter of one of his members well before that.

Yahoo News reported that Hoffman has regrets about the link with the pervert.

Hoffman said in 2019 that he regretted helping to “repair” Epstein’s reputation by introducing him to tech moguls in prior years while he sought donations to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He claimed that Epstein had passed MIT’s “vetting process” at the time, adding: “My lesson is I should go do my own research.” At the same time, Hoffman claimed that he “went to no Epstein parties” and wasn’t really familiar with the financier’s sullied reputation at the time. Adding that he didn’t associate with Epstein after 2015, he speculated that Musk’s sordid claims about him were “seeded when he invited his old friend to an MIT fundraising dinner that was also attended by Epstein in 2015.”

But he has no regrets about anything else apparently.

The left's sugar daddy has been schooled a bit by Elon Musk today. Let's see where this goes.