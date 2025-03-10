MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit

Stephen Green | 8:30 AM on March 10, 2025

Did everyone not in Arizona survive Saturday night's one-hour time travel into the future without ill effects?

Am I the only one without a rabid hot take on Dayling Saving Time? If they ditch it, I'd be fine with that. If they keep it, that would be fine, too.

I just find it impossible to get very worked up over an hour in either direction, except maybe as yet another example of how our lives would be a tiny bit easier if Washington would find some small way to screw things up and then not mess with it. It's the needless tinkering, I bet, that gets people more worked up than anything.

Whatever the case, we'll be here at 3 p.m. Eastern today, which was kinda-sorta 2 p.m. Eastern last week but is still 1 p.m. Mountain where I am but 12 p.m. Mountain where Kruiser is, even though we were both 1 p.m. Mountain last week.

Got that? There will be a quiz at the end of the show.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Categories: NEWS & POLITICS VODKAPUNDIT
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD

