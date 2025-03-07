The Morning Briefing: Dems' Voter Outreach to the Clinically Insane Continues Unabated

Top O' the Briefing

Back when the Democrats were a formidable political party, it was easy to identify their core constituencies, mostly because of the egregious pandering they did to get their votes. Last year's presidential election made them a little wobbly after two of those constituencies — Black men and Latinos — became Trump voters. The Dem elites had relied on their voting bloc remaining intact in perpetuity, and the change in their status quo set them to spinning out of control.

They should be wrapping up a painful journey through the five stages grief, or at least deep into it. Instead, they've set up camp in stage one: denial. That's really not a good place from which to plan a political comeback; a focused one, anyway. They've been flailing a lot, but these past few days have really been out of control.

This is from something that my friend Stephen Green wrote yesterday:

It can't be easy, striving for relevance as members of a political party so far out of the mainstream that they can't even golf clap for a cancer kid getting his presidential Make a Wish moment on national TV or for the widow and daughters of a slain veteran. When you stand for nothing aside from looting the Treasury — any excuse will do, including chemically castrating children — and opposing the Bad Orange Man, you've got to figure out ways to distract the American public from your complete moral vacancy.

What they did was record a video a video that will make you want to take a shower after seeing it and bleach everything in the room where you watched it. Just as with their infamously bad memes, these video attempts by the Dems to connect with the people are beyond painful. They think they're cool though. It's like an entire political movement full of people who didn't have friends in high school. Or get good grades.

In other "What in the hell are these people thinking?!?" news, Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) continues to rack up "hold me beer" moments when it comes to stupidity. This is from my RedState colleague Rusty Weiss:

Crockett's comments surfaced during a segment for a "24-Hour State of the People Marathon," which was a protest event designed to counter the president's address to Congress earlier this week. The livestream featured a never-ending assembly line of guests providing racially charged and provocative commentary. Crockett did not disappoint. “As they have decided to go after immigrants and these — and things like that, and they’ve said, ‘Oh, they’ve taken your black job, they’ve taken your black jobs,'" she told viewers. "Not really, they are obviously jobs that they want us to go back to, such as work in the fields, alright?"

She seems super stable.

In our latest episode of "Unwoke," Kevin and I talk about Jasmine Crockett's obvious attempts to try and steal the Democratic Party's mean girl crown from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. That will turn into an entertaining cat fight soon. I don't think Crockett's mouth has been shut since the election. As Stephen said in his column. "if there's anything both stupid and attention-whoring going on anywhere near Congress, it's a safe bet that Crockett's fingerprints are all over it."

It's a mystery just who the Democrats think that they are appealing to with these kinds of antics. OK, Crockett is obviously trying to get all of the Black voters back in line with the "work in the fields" nonsense, but she's also in the cry for help video. At this point, she's practically making in-kind contributions to the Republican National Committee with her antics.

Keep barking at your reflections in the mirror, Democrats. The longer you're distracted, the better chance the country has to heal from the damage you've inflicted on it.

