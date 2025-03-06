All the LOLs: Hakeem Jeffries Says Trump Is 'Losing' Because Project 2025 or Something

The more I see of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the more I'm convinced that Nancy Pelosi put him in place to make the end phase of her tenure atop the House Democrats look brilliant by comparison.

Granny Boxwine was one of the most powerful House speakers in American history. A lesser politician would have been out on his or her ear after the shellacking that the Democrats took in the 2010 midterms. She not only survived and remained minority leader, but hung around long enough to become speaker again. True, she was helped by the fact that we let members of Congress stay in office until they drop dead during a floor speech, but she's also a political force who few in the Democratic Party are willing to go against, even now that she's "just" a congresswoman. She did kind of limp towards the finish line at the end of her second stint as speaker, though.

There was never any doubt that she would hand pick her successor, and she needed one who would make Democrats miss her being in charge.

Hakeem Jeffries is a mediocrity's mediocrity. In this time of political exile for the Democrats, the party is in dire need of rebranding and better messaging. (Forget fresh policy ideas — the Dems haven't had any of those for decades.) How's he doing so far? Here's something that my friend Matt Vespa shared in a post on Townhall earlier this week:

WATCH: Rep. Jeffries (while standing completely alone) insists Democrats aren’t paying protesters



“Whatz wrong whichy’all?! The American people are with us. We don’t need paid protesters, bro!”pic.twitter.com/t4StRQk7o7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2025

He's standing there alone to assure everyone that the American people are with the Democrats. Powerful stuff. Stay tuned for Jeffries' next video, which features him lifting a bag of Peeps while saying, "We're stronger than ever before."

By the way, the Democrats always use paid protesters. I have plenty of firsthand experience with this. There are no organic, grassroots political rallies or protests on the Left. If the Dems didn't have Big Labor to provide transportation and food, they'd never have anyone show up. Riots are a different thing. Whenever there's the possibility of looting a television, the lefties are eager to be there.

Let us move on to today's main topic. I have used the phrase "alternative universe" more since January 20 than in my lifetime as a science fiction fan before that day, all of it in reference to the Democrats. I don't know what reality they're living in, but it's not the real reality. It would appear that they don't have any plans to visit this one in the immediate future. When I saw this on Thursday morning I double, then triple, checked to make sure that it wasn't a deepfake:

BREAKING: Hakeem Jeffries declares Trump cannot "disorient" him with his "flood the zone strategy."



"He ain't unstoppable. Not a single bill connected to his Project 2025 has passed the House... the courts, Trump is not winning. He's losing." pic.twitter.com/t5nVq9skNE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 6, 2025

Saying that President Trump isn't winning because none of the 2025 stuff is happening is like saying that the Philadelphia Eagles didn't win the Super Bowl this year because they didn't hit any home runs. As I told my friend and colleague Chris Queen, "They're not just moving the goal posts now, they're making goal posts that don't exist."

Project 2025 is only a big deal to the few people at Heritage who wrote it and the Democrats. Nobody else. Anywhere. It was one of the many false bogeymen that the Dems tried to use to scare the electorate last year. When I was in Ann Arbor last fall, I went into a big coffee house/restaurant where several elderly "activists" were trying to register Democrats and give away lawn signs about "Stopping Trump's Project 2025," that's how invested in the fiction they were.

Looking at this, I'm imagining a Dem strategy meeting where Jeffries says, "What can we move forward with that really didn't work for us last year? Any suggestions?" We're probably only days away from another online astroturfed attempt to portray JD Vance as "weird." Why not bring in Kamala for a cackle or two while you're at it, Hakeem?

In our latest all-access episode of "Unwoke," Kevin and I talk about how the Democrats have gotten so pathetic that beating up on them is almost not fun anymore. Almost.

If the upper tier of the Democratic Party is going to keep acting like a bunch of ignorant rank amateurs, we'll keep kicking sand in their faces. It's not bullying, it's what they're begging us to do.