Trump’s HUD Secretary Visits California Fire Victims

As California fire victims continue to suffer irreparable loss without help or empathy from incompetent Democrat leaders, Donald Trump’s Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Scott Turner, came to the state to meet with victims.

The Southern California fires, exacerbated by arson and idiotic Democrat decision-making (especially climate alarmist restrictions), totally consumed vast swathes of property and houses. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass still seem entirely unwilling to accept any responsibility for the mismanagement of the disaster. But Trump and his administration are trying to assure the fire victims that not all government officials are so irresponsible.

At Marquez Charter Elementary School, Turner met local residents and religious leaders on March 6, according to Breitbart. “I wanted you to know that from the Trump administration, and particularly from HUD and our team, that we’re here for you, to support you, and to learn how we can come alongside of you, the community, churches, families, businesses, in this time — and it’s a devastating time for our country, and for you individually,” Turner told them.

Last night’s message from ⁦@HUDgov⁩ ⁦@SecretaryTurner⁩ to residents of Pacific Palisades: we are here to support and listen to you, and to help you rebuild after the #PalisadesFire. He saw conditions firsthand, and heard from residents about what they need to rebuild. pic.twitter.com/JUyuD7wkz9 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 6, 2025

He emphasized, “But I wanted you to know that I’m here, and I’m willing and able to help and to serve.” On X, Turner posted, “Tonight, I heard stories from broken residents, pastors, rabbis, and community leaders who have been left behind in the wake of the Palisades fires. We’re here to help the people of L.A. and provide solutions.”

Picture of @SecretaryTurner of @HUDgov visiting the Marquez school in Pacific Palisades tonight.



This campus was badly damaged by the Palisades Fire. @BreitbartNews’ @joelpollak, a Palisades resident, is helping tour @sturnerofficial around the neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/bbZnAlBZqD — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) March 6, 2025

Newsom certainly shouldn’t be in charge of any recovery efforts or taxpayer-funded aid after his shameful behavior.

Turner heard from residents with a variety of experiences of the Palisades Fire: those who lost their homes; those who lost both their insurance and their homes; and those whose homes were still standing, and who are trying to return. In downtown Los Angeles, Secretary Turner also toured the Dream Center, a faith-driven shelter for the homeless.

Turner plans to go to Altadena this week.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump visited Los Angeles in January and toured the fire ruins. At the time, some fires were still burning in the state. Amidst the fire devastation, Newsom announced $50 million to “Trump-proof” California before demanding billions in taxpayer money from the Trump administration.

