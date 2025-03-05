Trump Announces ‘Most Thrilling Days’ in U.S. History to Come

Donald Trump closed his rousing speech to Congress Tuesday with a promise that the spirit of the Founders has risen again and “the golden age of America has only just begun.”

“We will never let anything happen to our beloved country because we are a country of doers, dreamers, fighters, and survivors.” Trump’s epic speech honored heroes past and present, from a child who survived brain cancer to a brave Border Patrol agent to Corey Comperatore to murdered girls’ families to a policeman killed by a serial criminal. And Trump ended with an enthusiastic vow to the American people to make this nation greater and more prosperous than ever before.

As he often does, Trump harked back to the courageous men who founded and built up our nation. “From the patriots of Lexington and Concord to the heroes of Gettysburg and Normandy, from the warriors who crossed the Delaware, to the trailblazers who climbed the Rockies, and from the legends who soared at Kitty Hawk to the astronauts who touched the moon, Americans have always been the people who defied all odds,” Trump said.

Americans always “transcended all dangers, made the most extraordinary sacrifices, and did whatever it took to defend our children, our country and our freedom.” He praised the audience members (aside from the Democrat lawmakers who refused to applaud anyone or anything) as showing “that same strength, faith, love and spirit is still alive and thriving in the hearts of the American people, despite the best efforts of those who would try to censor us, silence us, break us, destroy us.”

Americans, Trump said, “are today a proud, free, sovereign and independent nation that will always be free, and we will fight for it till death.” He continued:

Our ancestors crossed a vast ocean, strode into the unknown wilderness and carved their fortunes from the rock and soil of a perilous and very dangerous frontier. They chased our destiny across a boundless continent. They built the railroads, laid the highways, and graced the world with American Marvels like the Empire State Building, the mighty Hoover Dam, and the towering Golden Gate Bridge. They lit the world with electricity, broke free of the force of gravity, fired up the engines of American industry, vanquished the Communists, fascists and Marxists all over the world, and gave us countless modern wonders sculpted out of iron, glass, and steel.

Today, Trump stated, we “stand on the shoulders of these pioneers who won and built the modern age.” From the “workers who poured their sweat into the skylines of our cities” to the “warriors who shed their blood on fields of battle,” the “righteous cause of American liberty” has been championed, and now “it is our turn to take America's destiny into our own hands… This will be our greatest era. With God's help, over the next four years, we are going to lead this nation even higher, and we are going to forge the freest, most advanced, most dynamic and most dominant civilization ever.”

Trump sketched a vision of wealth and health, of Americans planting our flag on Mars. The “unstoppable power of the American spirit” will accomplish new wonders.

“My fellow Americans, get ready for an incredible future, because the golden age of America has only just begun. It will be like nothing that has ever been seen before. Thank you, God bless you, and God Bless America.”

In conclusion, Trump used the chant that he made famous when, blood streaming down his face from a bullet wound, he surged up on the Butler rally stage with his fist raised and unquenchable defiance in his eyes: “Every single day we will stand up and we will fight, fight, fight for the country our citizens believe in and for the country people deserve. My fellow Americans, get ready for an incredible future, because the golden age of America has only just begun.”