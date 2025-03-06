Zelensky Learns the Art of the Deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has agreed to sign a mineral deal with the U.S., President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced Thursday.

"I think Zelensky has offered to sign it, and we'll see if he follows through," Witkoff said.

The agreement was in a letter Zelensky sent to Trump this week, following the blow-up in the Oval Office last week.

Witkoff told reporters that Zelensky may have a way to mend ties with Washington. He revealed that the Ukrainian leader’s letter to Trump, which included an apology, was well received, suggesting “there’s a path back” to the White House for Zelensky.

"President Zelensky has demonstrated that he's intent on that good-faith path back. He's apologized. He said he's grateful," Witkoff explained. "He said that he wants to work toward peace. That's ultimately the goal here.”

"President Trump is an outcome-oriented man. He wants a good outcome, and a good outcome is peace. No more deaths and a better world."

Fox News Digital has more:

Witkoff also announced that the Trump administration is currently working with its Ukrainian counterparts to set up a meeting in Saudi Arabia for next week to begin discussions on setting up a framework to initiate ceasefire discussions with Russia. A similar announcement was made on Wednesday by Zelenskyy’s top aide, Andriy Yermak, who said a meeting with American officials was being set up for next week, and that he had been in discussions with national security advisor Mike Waltz. Questions over U.S. support for Ukraine — which has been in doubt for weeks after Trump re-entered the White House — escalated on Wednesday after Waltz confirmed that Washington had paused its intelligence sharing with Kyiv. Witkoff didn’t have any answers on when that support would resume or whether the Trump administration would take issue with European allies sharing intelligence with Kyiv. "Hopefully we get things back on track with the Ukrainians and everything resumes," Witkoff said.

Zelensky has undergone a stunning reversal in just a matter of days, shifting from defiant posturing to outright groveling before President Trump. After months of demanding American aid with little regard for compromise, the Ukrainian leader is now scrambling to align himself with Trump’s decisive leadership.

In a stark departure from his previous rhetoric, Zelensky opened his latest statement with an appeal for peace: “I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace. None of us wants an endless war.” This marks a clear shift from his past approach, where securing American funds took precedence over any serious push for negotiations.

But reality has set in. With Trump making it clear that the U.S. has no interest in bankrolling Ukraine’s war indefinitely, Zelensky is suddenly singing a different tune: “Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.”

Zelensky also recognized America’s role in Ukraine’s survival.

“We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence,” Zelensky wrote. “And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this.”