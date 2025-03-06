Dem Congresswomen Just Released the Most Cringe Video Ever

Give me 19 seconds today, and I'll change your life. Would you believe that I'll somewhat improve your life? How about you give me 19 seconds, and I'll make you cringe?

(With apologies to Maxwell Smart.)

It can't be easy, striving for relevance as members of a political party so far out of the mainstream that they can't even golf clap for a cancer kid getting his presidential Make a Wish moment on national TV or for the widow and daughters of a slain veteran.

When you stand for nothing aside from looting the Treasury — any excuse will do, including chemically castrating children — and opposing the Bad Orange Man, you've got to figure out ways to distract the American public from your complete moral vacancy.

So that's exactly what several congresswomen and one lefty social media influencer tried to do today. For those keeping score at home, the participants include Sulhee Jessica Woo and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York), Lauren Underwood (Ill.), Kathleen Clark (Mass.), Judy Chu (Calif.), Jasmine Crockett (Tex.), and Susie Lee (Nev.).

But this... did they have to do this?

Here you go — and don't say I didn't warn you about the cringe factor.

Jeebus, if there's anything both stupid and attention-whoring going on anywhere near Congress, it's a safe bet that Crockett's fingerprints are all over it.

Give the ladies some small amount of credit because, for the last 19 seconds, you probably forgot all about various Democrat congresscritters scrolling through their mentions while the decent-hearted 80% of the country was getting all misty-eyed over the look on DJ Daniel's face when President Donald Trump made him an honorary Secret Service agent.

Earlier today, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said that Democrats will keep pushing back against Trump and the Republicans with "righteous indignation." So is that what we just saw? Because to me it looked less like righteous indignation and more like several over-dressed high school girls who snuck some of Mom's White Claws before deciding to try and go viral on TikTok.

If you're looking for the appropriate response to today's "LOOK AT ME PLEASE!" video, here's a cute clip from David Mamet's 2000 comedy, "State and Main," featuring Alec Baldwin and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

The only way that moment could be more apropos is if Baldwin had emerged from a train wreck instead of a car crash.

"State and Main" is one of those comedies that could never be made today. In no small part because much of the comedy revolves around keeping the movie production going when Baldwin's character — who likes his girls a little too young — keeps getting into trouble.

Not illegally young, mind you, but still icky for any man who also still isn't in high school.

You also couldn't make "State and Main" today because Baldwin — a great actor but a miserable human being — carries just too much baggage to enjoy anything new he's in.

But I digress.

The point I'm trying to make here is that the more our Democrat friends (cough, cough) strive for relevance, the less authentic and sillier they look. There's no way this can go on forever, but do please enjoy the show for as long as it lasts.

