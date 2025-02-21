The Morning Briefing: JD Vance Keeps Groin-Kicking Dem Sacred Cows

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kennelwedth was catapulted to local potluck fame with the creation of his "Tater Tots and Spam Swizzle" side dish favorite.

Those of us who were supporting Donald Trump's return to the presidency during the 2024 campaign would have been OK with anyone he chose to be his running mate. Well, any of the ones who were in the mix, anyway. Some wild card choice out of left field might have caused an enthusiasm hiccup or two. We weren't worried about it though, Trump was the main attraction and the Veep pick wasn't going to make or break his chances in the election.

When he chose JD Vance, I thought it was a solid pick. What he's turned out to be is like a bonus gift with purchase that is worth far more than what was expected.

Vance has given the Trump 47 team a very dynamic duo at the top. Even if everyone else in the administration were milquetoast layabouts, President Trump and Vice President Vance would be steamrolling the Democrats. As I've written before, it's an unheard of luxury for the Republicans to have two media savvy men atop the Executive Branch. Both have a gift for kneecapping the bearers of false narratives.

Trump and Vance effectively counter the prevaricating messaging of the Democrats by pointing out that they're lying, and then by articulating a clear, truthful message that resonates with the American people. That's where all of their combined pre-politics experience in with the media is useful.

It's also a huge plus that Vance is fully invested in Trump's transformational vision for the United States of America. That vision's success is predicated upon undoing the almost critical damage that the Dems have been inflicting on this country for too long. Vice President Vance delivered a message to young men in attendance at CPAC (I don't miss it) regarding the anti-male fever on the Left, which Sarah wrote about here. Here are some of the VP's remarks:

My message to young men is don’t allow this broken culture to send you a message that you’re a bad person because you’re a man, because you like to tell a joke, because you like to have a beer with your friends, or because you’re competitive. The cultural message...wants to turn everybody, whether male or female, into androgynous idiots who think the same, talk the same, and act the same. We actually think God made male and female for a purpose, and we want you guys to thrive as young men, and as young women. And we’re going to help with our public policy to make it possible to do that

That makes me want to go brew up an extra batch of toxic masculinity.

For far too long, the Republican party has elected people who were more worried about upsetting the editorial board at The New York Times than they were about failing the people who voted for them. President Trump has assembled a team full of people who don't suffer from that problem. The anti-Romneys, if you will.

Vice President Vance is particularly adept at effortlessly triggering the Dems and all they hold dear. He quickly made it to legendary GOP Veep status when he verbally ran over CBS's Margaret Brennan while she was carrying water for the open borders lunatics. His CPAC remarks took direct aim at the Rainbow Mafia and the shrieking fourth-wave feminist hordes.

I can't wait to see who he goes after next. I vote for the Climate Church cultists.

It's stunning to think that we're only a little more than a month into the Trump 47 era. There's just so much good stuff happening every day. Last evening, I got a text out of the blue from a conservative friend who wanted to let me know that she's "not tired of winning."

That's a fun thing to not be tired of.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

