We're in Trouble Now! New DNC Chair Drops Devastating Plan to Fight Trump

When we finally caught our breath after celebrating American Liberation Day from the Communist Left (aka Inauguration Day '25), we watched with bemusement to see who the DNC would elect as its new leadership. Had Democrats learned anything from the cataclysmic rout they suffered in November?

No! It turned out they'd learned nothing and chose instead to double down. They elected some of the hardest-left leadership imaginable. The DNC named Ken Martin as its new chair on Feb. 1. Martin, a political leader in Minnesota, had just wrapped up his work as a vice chair of the losing Harris-Walz campaign. "Notably, Martin said during his campaign for chair that the party already has “the right message," observed Politico. With the addition of smarmy anti-gun-nut Wunderkind David Hogg, the DNC emphatically reaffirmed its march off the political cliff.

Now, this formidable brain trust has released its first strategic directive — and it's every bit as threatening to the mighty MAGA Revolution as you'd expect.

"Today, I released a framework detailing how the Democratic Party will fight against Trump’s war on working people," trumpeted Martin in an X post on Wednesday.

Okay, at least one or two brain cells are firing in the DNC: they realize they've alienated a massive part of what used to be a reliable Democrat faction, the American worker. But the party's strategy to win them back is … to convince them that Donald Trump has declared war on them? My brother, these people literally just chose Trump to be their president. They are a long way from reaching the conclusion that he is waging some kind of war on them.

Martin & Co. however, are proceeding as though normal Americans already widely subscribe to this notion. In his memorandum, "Democrats Will Fight Against Trump’s War on Working People," Martin reveals his party has big plans to regain political control through the devastating combination of unionizing and "Project 2025" fearmongering.

Powerline's John Hinderaker says the memo "reads like a time capsule from the 1930s. It is all about unions and alleged union-busting by the Trump administration. This might appeal to the Democrats’ core constituency, overpaid government workers. But currently, fewer than 6% of private sector employees in the U.S. are unionized, an all-time low."

Democrats are manifestly a long way from getting a purchase on their fall from power, and so they are firing scattershot in a general direction despite not identifying a viable target. War on Workers and Project 2025 — that'll fix them!

"To implement his dark Project 2025 vision and deliver handouts for the ultra-wealthy, Donald Trump is assembling the wealthiest U.S. Cabinet in American history, stacked with out-of-touch, special interest billionaires who are looking out for themselves and their balance sheets over working families," doomsays Martin.

For us normals, Trump's billionaires are what we call "successful people," many of whom came from humble backgrounds to personify the American Dream. They are brilliant, cheerful, service-minded, and aspirational — and have more in common with us culturally than do the elitists, freaks, and Transhausens of the Biden-Harris years.

To kick off the campaign, Martin posted a short pep-rally video of himself with United Steelworkers' International Vice President at Large Roxanne Brown (who absolutely, positively earned her high rank at the massive union and did not at all get there because she is a black woman). The irony of the DNC going to Pennsylvania, a state in which it has deliberately and willfully devastated workers with its war on fossil fuels, to champion downtrodden workers was lost on these big brains:

Donald Trump and his billionaire backers are carving up the government to sell our country for parts, make the ultra-rich even richer, and dodge accountability. He’s funding tax breaks for the wealthy by taking money from working families. We need union power now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/mbkkz0Rgqu — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) February 18, 2025

Oh noes, big bad DNC! Don't come at us with your populist rhetoric! You will wipe the floor with us Republicans for sure!