FBI Whistleblowers Pushed for Patel’s Confirmation

FBI whistleblowers were lobbying for hardline reformer Kash Patel to be confirmed today as director of the FBI and can now celebrate their success.

With RINO Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) — who voted to confirm groomer transgender “Rachel” Levine under Joe Biden — saying she won’t vote to confirm Patel, his confirmation was hanging in the balance. But Patel was confirmed, and whistleblowers who sacrificed their jobs and suffered years of federal persecution are excited to see the new director rip the mask fully off the FBI cesspool of corruption.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) asked, “On a scale of one to ten, how upset will you be if @Kash_Patel isn't confirmed when the Senate finally votes on his nomination tomorrow?” FBI whistleblower, author, and podcast host Steve Friend replied, “Today marks 29 months since my suspension from the @FBI after whistleblowing to Congress. Your scale doesn’t stretch high enough.” Friend was forced out of the agency after questioning his superiors’ abuses and bias during the FBI’s campaign against Jan. 6 protestors. Patel is likely to investigate.

Friend’s fellow whistleblowers, who call themselves “the Suspendables,” were just as eager to see Kash confirmed and gearing up for major reforms and accountability. Kyle Seraphin titled his Feb. 20 show, “KASH IN: Let's Make the FBI Great Again.” Seraphin also commented on DOGE’s work: “These gov[ernment] agencies are hour-glasses with all of the sand (commitment and understanding of the mission) at the BOTTOM. Time to flip them over.” After the vote, Seraphin posted, “Kash KONFIRMED.”

Meanwhile, Suspendable Phil Kennedy celebrated optimistically as Kash’s confirmation was advanced, “The FBI is about to be one step closer to accountability.” After the confirmation voted, he wrote, “We’ve been un-Bureau’d by what has been.”





Whistleblower Garret O’Boyle slammed Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) for attacking Patel and trying to undermine his confirmation. “Oh @ChrisMurphyCT have you even begun to grasp how foolish this makes YOU look? @Kash_Patel is 100x the man and freedom loving American you purport to believe. Continuing to call the majority of Americans ‘c0n5p1rAcy Th3oRi5tS’ failed you guys in November,” O’Boyle posted.

The Suspendables have been aggressively targeted by their former employers for daring to expose the agency rot. Friend recently cited one instance. “The @FBI sent investigators from its Security Division to ask my coworkers compulsory questions about my political views on @realDonaldTrump and COVID. All because I made whistleblower disclosures to Congress. We Need Accountability,” he insisted.

It would be phenomenal not only to see Kash Patel taking a wrecking ball to FBI corruption but also to see him bring back whistleblowers fired and persecuted for upholding their oath to the Constitution, especially the Suspendables. It all depended on that Senate vote today which went in Kash’s favor.

