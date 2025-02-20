Israeli Diplomat: No Division Between Gazans and Hamas

Catherine Salgado | 12:13 PM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Ariel Schalit

An Israeli diplomat just re-emphasized the horrible truth that so many Westerners want to ignore: that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians are fully in support of the atrocities committed by the terror group Hamas that rules them.

Today the bodies of four hostages, including reportedly Baby Kfir, his mother, and his toddler brother Ariel, were finally returned to Israel. But before they were, Hamas paraded them around for the entertainment of Gazans one last time, proving the irretrievable evil of Hamas terrorists and the equally irreversible mental illness of supposed “civilians” in Gaza. 

As the son of a Hamas co-founder warned us, there really is no distinction between the Palestinians and Hamas. They all want to see Israel wiped off the face of the Earth, and they would kill each other if they did not have Jews and Christians to kill. Until Gaza is totally reduced to rubble, there cannot be peace in Israel.

Gilad Erdan, former Israeli ambassador to the jihad-loving and jihadi-employing United Nations and current head of the Misgav Institute’s Center for Diplomacy, has been trying to awaken the world to the horrors of Palestinian terrorism since the Oct. 7 atrocities occurred. He even came to U.S. universities where despicable fools paraded in keffiyehs and attacked Jewish students to try and educate the pro-Hamas leftists. Now, as Hamas has subjected the Bibas children and the other hostages’ bodies to one last action of hideous disrespect, he is trying once again to wake up the West. At least Donald Trump is on his side, unlike ex-President Jihad Joe Biden.

Gilad Erdan posted, “Even in Nazi Germany, there were Germans who saved Jews. Not a single Gazan saved a single hostage. Many many 'innocent' Gazans took part in the kidnapping & murder and many more came out today and on October 7th to celebrate the return of Jewish babies in coffins.” 

This is Islam, America. Wake up, stop being cultural imperialists, and realize that these sickos don’t want freedom — they want genocide. That’s why even other Arab nations don’t want to take any “Palestinians.” They are bloodthirsty barbarians.

For Our VIPs70 African Christians Beheaded — Where Are the U.S. Bishops?

As Erdan emphasized, “Hamas must be eradicated. Fully. Gaza must be denazified and demilitarized. President @realDonaldTrump's vision must be realized. We cannot live side by side with Hamas and their collaborators.” Trump wants to deport Gazans and see Gaza totally rebuilt under U.S. and Israeli control.

Hamas barely kept Yarden Bibas alive just so that he could come home and receive the bodies of his wife and little children, murdered purely for being Israeli. Oded Lifshitz, the elderly grandpa whose body Hamas also just returned, used to transport Palestinian children to Israeli hospitals, but the Palestinian jihadis killed him anyway. People who believe that their religion (Islam) tells them to torture babies and octogenarians to death for being Jewish are not reclaimable. May the God of Israel bring swift justice upon the heads of the baby killers.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

