It Figures: Biden Spotted Reading Notorious Anti-Israel Screed

In yet another indication of his distaste for America’s most loyal and reliable ally in the Middle East, Old Joe Biden was spotted carrying one of the foremost books of pro-jihad propaganda against Israel available today. The lame duck limped into a bookstore in Nantucket on Black Friday and came out carrying Rashid Khalidi’s anti-Israel screed, “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance, 1917-2017.” Not, you’ll notice, “The Case for Israel” or “The Palestinian Delusion.” Old Joe’s sympathies are once again quite clear.

What a president reads can be revealing. Back during Obama’s first campaign for the presidency in 2008, a wire service photo captured him crossing an airplane tarmac holding Zakaria’s book, "The Post-American World." Obama was holding his place in the book with his finger as if he didn’t dare put it down and lose his place. His interest in the book doesn’t appear to have been incidental; it may have given him the overarching goals for his entire presidency, the betrayal of America. Old Joe’s choice of Rashid Khalidi for recreational reading during one of his interminable vacations likewise shines a light on one of the main recurring themes of his administration: the betrayal of Israel.

The New York Post reported Friday that at Nantucket Bookworks, the senescent corruptocrat “surprised onlookers by picking up a copy of a book describing the establishment of Israel as ‘colonialism’ that’s been met with Palestinian ‘resistance.’” They may have been surprised that the ostensible president, whose dementia has been a matter of international concern for four years now, was picking up a book at all: he reads?

Biden’s choice of reading material, however, was indeed a source of genuine concern as well. Israel is guilty of “colonialism” that led to Palestinian “resistance”? Think about that for a minute. On Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas jihadis stormed into Israel from Gaza and murdered 1,200 Israelis. What were those Israelis doing? Were they busy colonizing Gaza? No. There hadn’t been a single Israeli in Gaza since 2005 when the Israeli government uprooted 21 settlements in Gaza and forced the Israelis who were living in them to move back into Israel.

That’s an extremely odd sort of “colonialism,” to withdraw from a territory and leave it to its own devices while supplying it with water and electricity even as its residents regularly lobbed rockets at those supplying these necessities. And it’s likewise a strange “resistance” to murder young people who were at a music festival, and among whom many, if not most, deeply desired to live in peace with the Palestinians.

Khalidi’s book is a masterpiece of distortion, revisionism, and propaganda, but it’s not surprising that Old Joe would find it worthy of his attention. This is because the betrayal of Israel didn’t begin when Biden began reading Khalidi. As far back as the 2020 campaign, Old Joe vowed: “My administration will look like America, Muslim Americans serving at every level.” Although his career is an appalling record of seven decades of lying, this is one promise he has kept. Maher Bitar, Old Joe’s special counsel and director of intelligence and defense programs at the National Security Council, is a longtime foe of Israel and an alumnus of the viciously anti-Israel campus group Students for Justice in Palestine. Bitar, however, is not even close to being the sole foe of Israel at high levels among Biden apparatchiks.

The man to whom the Biden regime has given the responsibility of being its special representative for Palestinian affairs, a particularly important post during this war, has declared: “I was inspired by the Palestinian intifada.” Hady Amr has also said that Palestinian Arabs would “never, never forget what the Israeli people, the Israeli military, and Israeli democracy have done to Palestinian children. And there will be thousands who will seek to avenge these brutal murders of innocents.” He did not, of course, say a word about Hamas’ long-established practice of launching jihad attacks from civilian areas, so that retaliatory fire could be used for propaganda purposes. Yet despite his obvious bias, Amr is still the Biden-Harris regime’s point man for Israeli and Palestinian issues.

When the Post contacted him, Khalidi haughtily replied: “I do not speak to the Post (or the Times for that matter), so this is not for publication, but my reaction is that this is 4 years too late.” (The Post explained that it “did not offer or agree to any terms conditioning that response as off the record or on background.”) Khalidi appears not to have noticed how hostile the Biden-Harris regime has been from the beginning, but of course, the far left and its jihadist allies are enraged at Biden for continuing to pay lip service to the US/Israeli alliance, and not turning openly against Israel altogether. He should be thanking Old Joe for plugging his book.