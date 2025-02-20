Here’s How Kash Patel Responded To Being Confirmed

In a pivotal political moment, the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Kash Patel as the next director of the FBI. The confirmation process was anything but smooth. While the Republican-led Senate ultimately secured Patel's position, it came with some Republican opposition. Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) broke ranks, joining their Democratic colleagues in voting against Patel. In a surprising move, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), voted for Patel’s confirmation after previously voting against the confirmations of Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

For Patel's supporters, the aftermath was filled with enthusiasm, particularly among the MAGA movement. Following his confirmation, Patel expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating, “I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.” He then thanked President Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for their unwavering confidence and support throughout the nomination process.

Patel's vision for the FBI as he steps into this pivotal role is ambitious. He committed to dismantling what many perceive as a two-tiered justice system that has plagued the bureau for years.

“The FBI has a storied legacy—from the 'G-Men' to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11,” Patel continued. “The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice,” he asserted, emphasizing the urgent need for the agency to restore public trust. He openly criticized the politicization of the justice system, which sadly became endemic during the Biden administration, stating that such issues have "eroded public trust—but that ends today." This is a clear message that Patel plans to reshape the FBI’s approach, focusing on integrity and open communication with the American populace.

On top of that, Patel made it clear that part of his mission as director includes a vow to “let good cops be cops—and rebuild trust in the FBI.” He expressed his commitment to collaborating with the dedicated men and women of the Bureau to restore faith in the bureau. “Working alongside the dedicated men and women of the Bureau and our partners, we will rebuild an FBI the American people can be proud of.”

Perhaps most chilling was Patel's warning to our nation’s enemies.

“And to those who seek to harm Americans—consider this your warning. We will hunt you down in every corner of this planet.” This bold statement signals his readiness to confront external dangers, bolstering the bureau's commitment to national security.

In closing, Patel’s decisive statement, “Mission First. America Always. Let’s get to work,” encapsulates his readiness to tackle the pressing issues facing the FBI and the nation. As he embarks on this new chapter, the eyes of the American people will be watching closely, eager to see if he can restore faith in this vital institution.

The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 20, 2025

I don’t envy the job that Patel has going forward. Restoring faith in the FBI after the way it has become a weapon of the Deep State will be no easy task. But I look forward to Patel’s leadership and hope he succeeds!